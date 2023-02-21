TENS Machines Market Size Worth US$ 396.7 Million, Globally, by 2030 to grow at CAGR of 4.5%

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global TENS Machines Market was estimated at US$ 267.2 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 396.7 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the growing geriatric population, preference for TENS over other conventional treatments due to adverse effects and surgeries, and technological advancements.

Market Drivers

With increased worries about the adverse effects of pain drugs and surgeries, there has been an increase in demand for non-invasive pain treatment methods like TENS, which is driving the global TENS machine market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to different injuries, is fueling the growth of the global TENS machine market. For example, according to the WHO's factsheet from October 2022, the elderly population is expanding faster than in the past, and by 2030, one in every six people worldwide will be 60 or older. Furthermore, in recent years, most individuals have avoided surgery in favor of any other therapy accessible; in this instance, TENS machines stand out as a benefit, contributing to the growth of the worldwide TENS machine market. With increased worries about the adverse effects of pain drugs and operations, there has been an increase in demand for non-invasive pain treatment methods like TENS, which is also aiding the growth of the TENS machine market.

The global TENS machines market is analyzed from four perspectives: Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global TENS machines market is bifurcated into:

  • Single-Channel

  • Dual Channels

The double-channel segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period, owing to its functionality in widespread pain conditions. Double-channel TENS machines have two outputs, which means that two sets of electrodes can be used simultaneously. This type of TENS machine is typically larger and more versatile, as it can be used to target multiple areas of pain at once. The two channels of a double-channel TENS machine allow for a greater range of treatment options, including the simultaneous treatment of different types of pain or the treatment of pain in different body parts. Double-channel TENS machines often come with larger pads, which can be more comfortable to use and cover a larger area than the pads used with single-channel TENS machines. These advantages are expected to boost the overall market of the double-channel TENS machine.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on the application, the global TENS machines market is bifurcated into:

  • Chronic Pain

  • Acute Pain

  • Others

The chronic pain segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to rapidly rising cases of chronic pain. For instance, according to the National Center For Biotechnology Information’s article of February 2022, chronic pain is one of the most frequent chronic illnesses in the United States, and it is connected with worse quality of life, higher medical expenditures, and considerable economic losses. The article also states that one in every five individuals in America suffers from chronic pain. A variety of underlying conditions, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, nerve damage, or injury, can cause chronic pain. The discomfort can range from minor to severe, impacting a person's ability to complete everyday tasks, sleep, and general mood. TENS machines can be utilized as an alternate treatment when pharmaceuticals fail to produce results, helping to enhance the market.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on the end user, the global TENS machines market is segmented into:

  • Hospitals

  • Physiotherapy Clinics

  • Home Care

  • Others

Physiotherapy clinics led the market in 2021, owing to the increased need for physiotherapy to address a variety of medical ailments, including musculoskeletal diseases and sports injuries. TENS machines are frequently used by physiotherapists in conjunction with other types of physical treatment to assist their patients to obtain the best outcomes. Physiotherapy clinics often employ more modern TENS machines with a broader variety of customizing options, allowing the physiotherapist to provide a more personalized treatment experience. These devices frequently contain extra capabilities, such as numerous channels, which allow the physiotherapist to address various areas of discomfort at the same time. These reasons all contribute to the growth of the physiotherapy clinics market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global TENS machines market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America dominated the global product type amplification, detection, and diagnostics market in 2021, attributed to huge government investments in the development of revolutionary medical devices, the presence of major companies, and the increasing adoption of innovative technology equipment. Additionally, companies across the region are continuously working on launching new products as well as techniques for the TENS, which eventually boosts overall regional growth. For instance, in November 2022, NeuroMetrix, Inc., an innovation-driven firm with the purpose to improve people's health by inventing novel medical devices and technological solutions for neurological disease and pain syndrome, announced the Pathfinder Program strategic launch of its Quell Fibromyalgia device. Quell Fibromyalgia is the first and only medical device approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help relieve the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device that is designed to treat fibromyalgia symptoms in persons who are extremely sensitive to pain. The gadget may be used while sleeping.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global TENS machines market are:

  • OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

  • DJO, LLC

  • Zynex Medical, Inc.

  • NeuroMetrix, Inc.

  • Therapeutix

  • BioMedical Life Systems

  • EMS Physio Ltd.

  • Verity Medical Ltd.

  • Smith Medicals

  • Pure Enrichment (Bear Down Brands, LLC. Company)

  • HMS Medical Systems

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL TENS MACHINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Single-channel

    2. Dual-channels

  6. GLOBAL TENS MACHINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Chronic Pain

    2. Acute Pain

  7. GLOBAL TENS MACHINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER 

    1. Hospitals

    2. Physiotherapy Clinics

    3. Home Care

    4. Others

TOC Continued..

