Tennis: Willis stars again at Wimbledon with doubles upset

LONDON (Reuters) - British wildcard entrants Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke pulled off a major upset in the Wimbledon men's doubles on Saturday beating defending champions and fourth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Willis made a name for himself at Wimbledon last year when, ranked 772nd in the world he battled through the qualifiers and beat Ricardas Berankis, setting up a clash with Roger Federer on Centre Court.

The 26-year-old from Slough lost that game in straight sets but was unable to qualify for the singles draw this year, losing his final qualifier.

Willis, along with 18-year-old Clarke, will take on the pairing of Austrian Oliver Marach and Croatian Mate Pavic in the third round.

