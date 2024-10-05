Tennis star and style icon Lea Pericoli dies

Lea Pericoli, Italian tennis star of the 1950s and 60s, has died aged 89.

Regarded as one of her country's top players, she reached the last 16 of the French Open twice and the Wimbledon championships three times.

On top of her athletic achievements, Pericoli's contest outfits adorned with feather and fur made her a style icon.

Born on 22 March 1935 in Milan, she later became a popular television presenter and journalist.

"She was a bit like the mother to all of us," Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, told local media.

Pericoli was Italy's number one for 14 years between 1959 and 1976, according to the federation.

The organisation said she was also a 27-time national champion.

Current world number one male player Jannik Sinner, a fellow Italian, paid tribute to Pericoli on Instagram, posting a picture of the two together with the message: "A special moment that I will remember forever. A great lady and legend of Italian tennis".

Posing in a feathered outfit on court in the UK, 23 June 1968 [Getty Images]

Spanish former number one Rafael Nadal also mourned Pericoli's death on Instagram, saying "thanks for everything. You will always be remembered by all of us".

Attending the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2019 in Monaco [Getty Images]

Later in life, Pericoli became a tennis commentator and TV presenter.

She also twice overcame cancer, in 1973 and 2012, according to Italian media.