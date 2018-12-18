Tennis star Naomi Osaka named most unfairly treated sportsperson of 2018

Naomi Osaka was named the most unfairly treated sportsperson of 2018 in a nationwide poll.

Osaka, who was 20 at the time, defeated Serena Williams to win the US Open in September. It was a historic win for the youngster, becoming the first Japanese tennis player to win a Grand Slam and the youngest player to win the US Open since Maria Sharapova.

But her victory was completely consumed by Williams, playing in her first US Open after a 12-month hiatus to give birth to her first child, confronting chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

A series of altercations between the two, resulting in Williams accusing Ramos of sexism, meant that even as Osaka lifted the trophy she was in tears.

One survey participant said: “Playing her idol in the biggest match of her career and Williams behaves like a spoilt child”.

The research was commissioned by online casino, PlayOJO, who surveyed over 2,000 UK adults*. A shortlist of names was carefully selected by media experts across the world of sport, entertainment and politics before being taken to the polls.

The overall winner was Theresa May, but Osaka was the sportsperson considered the subject of the harshest treatment during the year.

Geraint Thomas, winner of the Tour de France and Sports Personality of the Year, was the next-ranked sportsman before Caster Semenya and Raheem Sterling.



