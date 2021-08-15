Roger Federer reveals he needs another knee surgery, will miss 'many months'

Roger Federer's knee is once again forcing him to miss a significant amount of time on the court.

In an Instagram video message on Sunday, Federer revealed that his balky knee once again needs surgery, which will end the 40-year-old's season before the U.S. Open kicks off in several weeks.

Federer said that the surgery — his third on this knee — will keep him on crutches for "many weeks," and off the court for "many months." He has no intention of retiring yet, but he recognized that at his age, a full comeback will be tough.

"I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the Tour in some shape or form," Federer said. "I am realistic, don't get me wrong, I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it."

Federer said he hopes that his level of fitness and commitment to staying active will help him recover and get another shot at playing high-level tennis.

Continuing knee problems

Federer, who once seemed invincible, hasn't been able to get clear of this knee issue. He had his first surgery on his right knee in February 2020, which forced him to miss a number of tournaments, including the French Open. He had wanted to return for grass court season, but announced in June 2020 that he needed to have a second procedure on his knee and would miss the rest of the season.

The 2021 season was supposed to be Federer's comeback, but he wasn't able to start on time. He withdrew from the Australian Open to continue rehabbing his knee. He played at the French Open, even making it to the Round of 16, but more knee problems forced him to withdraw. It looked like he might be on the upswing at Wimbledon, making it to the quarterfinals, but was beaten in straight sets

More from Yahoo Sports: