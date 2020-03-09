Tennis players react to Indian Wells cancellation: Nadal 'so sad' about development

Three-time Indian Wells Masters champion Rafael Nadal said it was "so sad" to see the effect the coronavirus is having across the world after the first major tennis event was called off due to fears over the outbreak.

It was confirmed on Sunday that both the Indian Wells Masters and Indian Wells Open, which had been scheduled to start on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, would not take place amid concerns for the safety of players and fans.

The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency on Sunday after a confirmed case of coronavirus in Coachella Valley.

Nadal, who won the Indian Wells Masters in 2007, 2009 and 2013, had been in California preparing for the tournament and said he was taking stock over what to do next.

"You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled," Nadal tweeted.

"We are here and still deciding what's next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe."