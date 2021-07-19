Tennis Players Have Opted Out of Tokyo Olympics and Why?

Mulitple stars from the world of Tennis will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is the complete list of those who miss and their reasons:

World No 3 Simona Halep – The Romanian was forced out due to a calf injury after pulling out of Roland-Garros and Wimbledon due to the same.

World No 5 Bianca Andreescu – She pulled out “With all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.”

World No 6 Sofia Kenin – She said she will not take part in the Summer Games.

World No 14 Victoria Azarenka – She opted out “with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know in my heart that this is the right decision for myself and team. I look forward to returning to the 2024 Olympics in Paris to represent Belarus.”

World No 16 Serena Williams – She decided not to play in the Olympics at Wimbledon and later was injured at the tournament.

World No 22 Angelique Kerber – She pulled out saying that her “body needs after the intense few weeks that lie behind” her.

Word No 25 Coco Gauff- The 17-year-old American pulled out due to a positive Covid-19 test.

World No 27 Madison Keys – She would have qualified based on the withdrawals of Kenin and Williams, but has elected not to participate.

World No 31 Daria Kasatkina – She said she doesn’t want to take the Covid risk in a very complicated year, schedule-wise for players.

World No 32 Petra Martic – She was one of the first to announce that she wouldn’t be playing.

World No 37 Sorana Cirstea – She also chose not to participate.

World No 38 Johanna Konta – She tested positive for Covid-19 and pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics without enough time to recover.

World No 56 Jil Teichmann – She reasoned the pandemic and injury woes have caused her to decide against playing.

World No 3 Rafael Nadal – He chose to start his hard court season at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. rather than play the Olympics.

World No 6 Dominic Thiem – He is currently out with a wrist injury, had already planned to skip the Olympics before he hurt his wrist playing at the Mallorca Open.

World No 8 Matteo Berrettini – He announced that a pulled muscle will keep him out of the Olympics.

World No 9 Roger Federer – He pulled out due to “a setback with my knee”.

World No 10 Denis Shapovalov – He said not competing is the “best decision for everyone’s safety”.

World No 14 Roberto Bautista Agut – He elected to skip Tokyo this year.

World No 16 Casper Ruud – He hopes to compete at the Olympics someday, but not in 2021.

World No 17 Alex de Minaur – He tested positive for Covid-19.

World No 18 Cristian Garin – He said he didn’t want to compete with the pandemic diminishing the spirit of the games.

World No 20 David Goffin – He is dealing with an ankle injury and he won’t be ready to compete.

World No 21 Grigor Dimitrov – He cited a difficult year and the need to rest his body.

World No 22 Milos Raonic – He will miss due to injuries.

World No 23 Jannik Sinner – He elected to skip the Olympics because he wants to focus on the growth of his game.

World No 28 Dan Evans – He tested positive for Covid-19.

World No 30 Stan Wawrinka – He is injured and will keep him off the tour for a while.

World No 32 Cameron Norrie – He chose not to play in the Olympics. He is on the schedule for Atlanta, which takes place on the same week.

World No 33 Reilly Opelka – He will be focusing on hardcourt tennis in the United States.

World No 34 Borna Coric – He underwent shoulder surgery in mid-May.

World No 34 John Isner – He announced in March that he would not be competing in Tokyo.

World No 40 Taylor Fritz – He opted to play Los Cabos and Atlanta over the next two weeks.

World No 42 Adrian Mannarino – He had pulled out long before he injured himself against Roger Federer in the first round at Wimbledon.

World No 43 Dusan Lajovic – He declined to participate, saying “After discussing with my team, we made the decision not to go to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.”

World No 44 Filip Krajinovic – He will rather play on the clay over the next few weeks in Europe.

World No 46 Sebastian Korda – He wants to manage his schedule and stay focused on tour events.

World No 47 Federico Delbonis – He decided to prioritise playing on the ATP Tour, due to the strict restrictions that will be put in place for athletes in Tokyo.

World No 50 Lloyd Harris – He said, “I believe life on tour in the time of Covid-19 is taking its toll on a number of players. It is not practical”.

World No 51 Benoit Paire – He has been prohibited from competing by the French Federation due to erratic behaviour.

World No 54 Richard Gasquet – He missed elected not to travel to Tokyo.

World No 58 Nick Kyrgios – He said “It’s a decision I don’t take lightly. And I know I may never get that opportunity again. But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn’t sit right with me. It never has.”

World No 61 Vasek Pospisil – He said several factors led him to his decision, including an aggravated right shoulder.

World No 75 Guido Pella – He cited scheduling difficulties.

