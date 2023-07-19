Tennis player sobs as she retires after opponent erases disputed mark on court

Tennis star Zhang Shuai retired from her WTA Hungarian Grand Prix match in tears on 18 July after her opponent Amarissa Toth erased a ball mark on the clay court following a disputed line call.

The match continued for one more point after Zhang asked to speak to the tournament supervisor, but the disagreement over the call continued. Then Toth erased the mark with her foot - despite loud protests by Zhang.

Zhang looked distressed afterwards and a physio was called to check on her before she decided to retire while trailing 6-5 in the opening set of the match.