Tennis player Leylah Fernandez’s Favourite Things

(Lululemon)

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez is a rising star.

Securing her first WTA Tour title at the 2021 Monterrey Open, the tennis ace went on to reach the final of the US Grand Slam last year – beating the likes of Naomi Osaka and finishing second to Britain’s golden girl Emma Raducanu.

The world number 19 is a true competitor, showing a dedication on and off the court that has caught the attention of some of the most recognisable brands around the world. Fernandez became the first tennis global ambassadorship for Canadian athletic label lululemon and wears the brand to face off to her opponents in style.

A natural partnership, she shares the ethos of the label with her emphasis on wellness and wellbeing and her always sunny positivity.

We caught up with Fernandez to find out the items she can’t without and delve into her partnership with lululemon.

What are you up to at the moment?

I’m in Miami competing in the Miami Open. This is one of the largest tennis events in North America and I super excited to play in front of my family and friends in Florida. Following the Miami Open, I’ll play a tournament in Charleston South Carolina and then the following week I’m going to represent Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup in Vancouver. Busy times, but all fun and great experiences.

What inspired you to team up with lululemon?

The brand’s values and the way they try to positively impact lives is so inspiring for me. lululemon’s Canadian heritage and support of Canadian athletics was also super important. We are off to a great start and I’m confident both sides made a great decision to partner.

What are your training essentials?

It’s important for me to look and feel good when training. lululemon makes the most comfortable and stylish outfits to wear on the court or in the gym. The brand has also recently released their new running shoe which is super comfortable and is my go-to shoe when training away from the tennis court.

How would you describe your style on and off the court and what are your wardrobe staples?

Story continues

My personal style is evolving. In the past, you’d usually find me in either comfortable athletic-inspired clothing or in casual jeans and a t-shirt. Now as I’m getting a bit older and going to more public events, I’ve really enjoyed expanding my wardrobe to also include more sophisticated looks.

What are your favourite tennis brands?

I’m probably a little biased but my favourite tennis brands are lululemon and Babolat.

What is the one item you can’t live without?

I definitely can’t live without my Google Pixel phone. I’m lost without it.

How do you treat yourself?

Once or twice a year I like to treat myself with a nice vacation. Usually a warm weather, low key location where I can relax and just hang out. I’m not a big partier so I prefer a quiet place where I can enjoy time with my family and friends. Last year I went to Turks & Caicos. It was amazing and really allowed me to recover physically and mentally from the long tennis season.

What are your travel must-haves?

Travel must haves are my phone, a good book, and the ability to watch my favourite shows.

Can you walk us through your beauty routine?

Given the daily workouts and constant sweating, its important I keep my face clean and moisturised. Also, similar to my wardrobe, my beauty regime is also evolving. I’m starting to experiment and have fun with different types of makeup and lipstick. I’m going to more public events and doing a lot of work in front of the camera so it’s important to feel my best and confident in how I look.

What would be your advice to budding tennis players?

My advice would be to simply have fun. It’s so important to enjoy what you are doing otherwise you will start to lose motivation. I absolutely love playing tennis and competing. I’m a competitor and that is what makes it fun for me. My advice would be to not take the results too seriously but instead focus on enjoying the competition and trying your best. If you enjoy the time on the court competing, the results will come.