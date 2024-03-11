Tennis pay gap: Tim Henman among backers for reformed calendar with equal prize money

AELTC are said to have lent their backing to a new "Premium Tour" model which aims to simplify the sport - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The All England Club has backed proposals for a reformed tennis calendar offering equal prize money all year round, Telegraph Sport understands.

At the moment, there is a significant difference in the prize money handed out by the ATP and WTA Tours, so that the top 10 women earned around £40 million between them last year to their male equivalents’ £66 million.

But at a meeting in Indian Wells on Saturday, new AELTC chair Debbie Jevans supported a new “Premium Tour” model which would thin out tennis’s notoriously overcrowded calendar, while also making it more equitable for the leading women.

While Jevans addressed the meeting remotely, AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton and committee member Tim Henman were both present on Saturday in Indian Wells – the so-called “Tennis Paradise” in the Californian desert.

Henman is understood to have expressed strong support for the reforms, which would limit elite players’ commitments to the four majors, 10 other Masters events, one team competition and a combined end-of-year finals involving both sexes.

According to sources, Henman was insistent that tennis’s brief off-season is inadequate, saying that players need fully eight weeks to recover and prepare for the new year. This would be possible under the new model, which has been gathering momentum since Tennis Australia first conceived it last autumn.

If the Premium Tour were to go ahead, 10 Masters events would be played over 10 days each, featuring fields of 96 men and women, with equal prize money. Meanwhile, lesser tournaments – the 500 and 250-pointers, as things stand – would be downgraded into a “Contender Tour”.

The 10 events on the putative list are all outdoors: Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Rome, Madrid, an unspecified grass-court tournament, Toronto/Montreal, Cincinnati and Beijing. Interestingly, there is no Saudi Arabian event listed – although it might be possible for the finals to end up in Riyadh or Jeddah.

Capacity is a problem for Monte Carlo, which is not big enough to accommodate 192 male and female players in the same week. One solution would be to make that a male event, while the women play on indoor clay in Stuttgart.

Queen’s has an even bigger capacity issue, with the additional detail that grass courts degrade with use. This is why the identity of the grass-court build-up event before Wimbledon has yet to be decided. But it could be that the men play at Queen’s and the women at Eastbourne.

Most of these events were represented at the meeting, but the Premium Tour remains a theoretical project until they – and the leading players – agree to sign up.

The stakeholders with most to lose are the existing ATP and WTA Tours. Their respective bosses are reported to have taken contrasting stances in Indian Wells.

Andrea Gaudenzi is less than enthusiastic about the model that would downgrade the majority of the existing ATP tournaments - Nicola Campos/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi is not keen to downgrade the majority of the tour’s existing events, or to give the four grand slams a greater say in the running of the year-round calendar.

Yet WTA chairman Steve Simon seemed more open to debate, simply asking for further details to chew over. While the advent of a Premium Tour would limit Simon’s influence, he can hardly have missed the potential upside for the women’s game – especially as the WTA Tour has been struggling financially of late.

Last year, the WTA pledged to increase prize money until it reaches equality with the men in 2033. Yet it is hard to see how they will raise enough funds on their own. Corporate filings suggest that the WTA’s total revenues stood at just under £90m in 2022, as against £238m for the ATP.

As for the slams, their challenge is to convince the existing Masters events – which are already raking in the cash – to join the Premium Tour. The super-agency IMG, which owns the Miami and Madrid tournaments, is one important power-broker. Another is Larry Ellison, the Oracle billionaire who ranks fifth among the world’s richest men, and who owns Indian Wells.

At the moment, events like Miami and Indian Wells have long-term staging agreements with the ATP and WTA Tours. But insiders suggest that these deals are dependent on the tours supplying the best players.

So perhaps, in order to win over the Masters events, the slams first need to convince the leading names that the Premium Tour is a better solution than the existing mess. They have a head start here, because they are promising more money for less work.

Representatives from Tennis Australia and the United States Tennis Association used January’s Australian Open in Melbourne to hold meetings with the world’s best players – and wisely so. Influential figures like Novak Djokovic and WTA player council member Victoria Azarenka could end up deciding the Premium Tour’s fate.