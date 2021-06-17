Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, marking second Grand Slam missed

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent said via the Associated Press. It marks the second consecutive Grand Slam in which she has withdrawn following the French Open last month.

Osaka is "is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," her agent Stuart Duguid wrote in an email Thursday, via the AP.

Osaka, 23, will compete for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics that begin next month. She withdrew from the French Open following the first round following a controversy over her media blackout. She cited her mental health in the decision and closed a note on Twitter by saying she would take time away.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also did not compete in the Berlin WTA 5000, a tune-up for the upcoming Slam.

This post will be updated.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 30: Naomi Osaka of Japan looks to her team during her match against Patricia Maria Țig of Romania in the first round of the women’s singles at Roland Garros on May 30, 2021 in Paris, France.

More from Yahoo Sports: