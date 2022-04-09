Tennis Legend Boris Becker Found Guilty on Bankruptcy Charges and Is Facing Possible Jail Sentence

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Boris Becker
Boris Becker
MEGA/GC Images

Boris Becker is facing jail time after a jury convicted him on bankruptcy-related charges Friday.

The tennis legend, 54, was found guilty of four Insolvency Act charges: removal of property, concealing debt, and two counts of failing to disclose estate, per ABC News. The jury also determined he's guilty of not properly reporting property in Germany and concealing close to $1 million in debt, plus 75,000 shares in the Artificial Intelligence company Breaking Data Corp,

Becker was found not guilty on 20 additional counts against him, such as accusations that he didn't hand over his Olympic gold medal and two Wimbledon awards to the trustees tasked with helping him to cover his debt, the publication reports.

Following his bankruptcy in June 2017, Becker allegedly withdrew funds from his business account and deposited them in other accounts to the tune of six figures, according to the news outlet. His former wife Barbara Feltus and estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker –– who he separated from in 2018 –– owned some of the accounts where Boris transferred money.

The six-time Grand Slam champion could get up to seven years in prison. He is currently freed on bail ahead of his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for April 29.

The athlete refused to speak on the verdict, BBC reports.

Previously Becker denied all the charges against him and claimed he cooperated with trustees, according to ABC.

During the trial, Becker said he spent the $50 million he earned throughout his career on divorcing his first wife (Feltus), child support, and "expensive lifestyle commitments," noting that his salary "reduced dramatically" after he retired in 1999, the outlet says.

Becker also told the jury that he was "shocked" and "embarrassed" about going bankrupt, and properly worked with those who managed the proceedings, adding that he was willing to give up his wedding ring.

