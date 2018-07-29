Tennis: Isner reaches eighth Atlanta final, will face Harrison

(Reuters) - Top seed John Isner reached the Atlanta Open final for the eighth time on Saturday after beating Australian Matthew Ebden 6-4 6-7(6) 6-1 in their semi-final.

The win, achieved in just under two hours in Georgia's sizzling afternoon heat, was a small measure of revenge for Isner, who lost to the same opponent in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

Isner will meet fellow American Ryan Harrison in Sunday's final after the eighth seed prevailed over Britain's Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 in less oppressive evening conditions.

Isner served 26 aces against Ebden, who appeared to be hindered by a sore neck and served 15 double-faults.

"I benefited from my opponent not being 100 percent," Isner said.

"Of course I’m very happy to be back I the final here."

Isner won his fourth Atlanta title when he beat Harrison in last year's final.

"I know a lot about Ryan," Isner said. "There are no secrets there."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)