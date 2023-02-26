Tennis icon Serena Williams, WNBA star Brittney Griner honored at 54th NAACP Image Awards

A pair of sports icons were honored at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Retired women's tennis megastar Serena Williams and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner were each recognized Saturday at the awards show, which was held in Pasadena, California.

Widely considered the best female tennis player of all-time, Williams, 41, retired from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open to focus on her family. Griner, 32, missed the entire 2022 WNBA season after she was imprisoned in Russia for possession of hash oil. On Tuesday, Griner officially re-signed with the Mercury, marking her return for her 10th season in the WNBA.

Here's everything you need to know about the awards:

What did Serena Williams win at the NAACP Image Awards?

Williams was given the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, which recognizes "high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement." Williams, who has won a record 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, has led several charity causes and has been a champion of diversity in business leadership.

"I'm incredibly humbled to be amongst some of the greatest names in today's culture, celebrating those who promote equity through creative endeavors," Williams said during her speech. "... Together, we are a team of trailblazers, and we represent what is possible, when you truly believe in yourself, and your potential, and follow your life and passion."

How was Brittney Griner recognized at the NAACP Image Awards?

Making an appearance on stage with her wife, Cherelle, Griner was honored after a 10-month imprisonment in Russia. On Feb. 17, 2022, authorities at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport found vape cartridges with hash oil in her luggage. Griner, 32, pleaded guilty in early July, saying she’d mistakenly packed the drugs and that "there was no intent" to break the law. Grriner was eventually sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

On Dec. 8, President Joe Biden confirmed that Griner was released from the penal colony and transferred to U.S. custody after a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout. "I want to thank everyone," Griner said. "Let's fight to bring home every American detained overseas."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Serena Williams, Brittney Griner honored at 54th NAACP Image Awards