Tennis: Halep holds top ranking as Keys withdraws in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Romanian Simona Halep will extend her stay as world number one after being handed a walkover into the Italian Open quarter-finals when American Madison Keys withdrew injured on Thursday.

Halep needed to reach at least the quarter-finals and go further than world number two Caroline Wozniacki to retain the top-ranking going into the French Open.

Keys, runner-up in Rome in 2016, was unable to take to court because of a right rib injury.

"I felt my rib in my match yesterday and after trying to warm up this morning it was still painful," she said.

Halep, runner-up last year, will play either Sloane Stephens or Caroline Garcia in the last eight.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)