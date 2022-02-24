British tennis star Emma Raducanu's stalker given 5 year restraining order, community service

A 35-year-old man was hit with a five-year restraining order on Wednesday after he stalked 19-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu for about a month, according to The Guardian .

Amrit Magar was found guilty of stalking last month, and has now been sentenced to community service along with the five-year restraining order. He also must wear an electronic tag and follow a curfew for eight weeks.

Magar said that he walked about 23 miles to Raducanu’s London home and then took her father’s shoe by mistake, thinking that it was hers instead. He appeared at her home three times between Nov. 1 and Dec. 4, per the report, and would frequently hang out outside, leave gifts and cards and steal things from the porch.

At one point, Magar left flowers with a note that included a map he drew showing how far he walked to get there.

Magar was arrested after Raducanu’s father spotted him on their doorbell camera. Magar also reportedly was caught by Raducanu’s father while decorating a tree in the front yard with Christmas lights.

“Since all this has happened I have felt creeped out,” Raducanu said in court, via The Guardian . “I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own. Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again.

“I don’t feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest."

Raducanu is currently ranked No. 12 in the world. She beat Leylah Fernandez in straight sets to win the US Open last September, which marked her first singles title and made her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title in nearly 45 years.