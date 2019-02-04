Tennis: Davis Cup champions Croatia among six seeded nations for finals

(Reuters) - Davis Cup champions Croatia have been seeded second for the revamped 18-team finals week that will take place in Madrid in November.

Last year's runners-up France were named top seeds on Monday while Belgium and the United States were also seeded alongside wildcards Britain and Argentina.

The six nations will occupy the first slots across Groups A-F when the draw for the finals week is made in Madrid on Feb. 14.

The seedings are based on the current Davis Cup Nations Ranking, with teams ranked seven to 12 - Spain, Serbia, Australia, Italy, Germany and Kazakhstan - set to be drawn into the second slot in the groups.

The remaining nations ranked from 13 to 18 - Canada, Japan, Colombia, Netherlands, Russia and Chile - will be drawn into the third slot in the groups.

The winners of each group will advance to the knockout phase along with the two second-placed teams with the best percentage of sets, games and points won.

The 12 losing nations from last weekend's qualifiers will be part of the Zone Group competition draw on Wednesday, with their Davis Cup rankings deciding the group allocation.

Six seeded nations for the finals:

1. France

2. Croatia

3. Argentina

4. Belgium

5. Britain

6. United States

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)