Tennis Champion Caroline Wozniacki and UCB Launch Advantage Hers Campaign for Women with Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with world-renowned tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki to launch Advantage Hers, a major new global health initiative. Inspired by Caroline's own journey with rheumatoid arthritis, the campaign will raise awareness of the unmet needs of millions of women across the world living with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, and provide information and support to empower them to take more active roles in their care.

"I know from experience the difficulties of living day-to-day with a chronic disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, as well as the delays there can be getting a swift and accurate diagnosis. This is why I am so passionate about being part of Advantage Hers," said Caroline Wozniacki. "Through this new awareness and empowerment campaign, I want to connect with as many women with chronic inflammatory diseases around the world as possible, to help inspire, encourage and provide other women like me with as much support and information as possible. Collectively we can support each other in gaining advantage over our conditions – one small win at a time."

Chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, affect more than 180 million people worldwide,[1],[2],[3] approximately half of which are women.[4],[5],[6] These chronic conditions can place substantial physical and emotional strains on those living with them.[7],[8],[9],[10],[11] Symptoms can vary, but include chronic pain, constant fatigue, gastrointestinal complications and frequent infections, as well as emotional burdens, such as depression or anxiety, and comorbidities like diabetes and heart disease.[12]

The Advantage Hers campaign is underpinned by a necessity to improve the standard of care for women with these chronic inflammatory diseases and the need to equip them with tools to help them become their own care self-advocates. Women with these conditions encounter unique challenges and gender disparities that need addressing, including delayed diagnosis in some of the conditions for women,[13],[14] increased physical and mental burdens as compared to men with the same diseases,[7],[8],[9],[11] and unaddressed concerns related to family planning and pregnancy.[15]

"We are inspired by Caroline's tenacity and winning mindset in the face of her health challenges. We are proud to partner with her on this exciting new program and be a part of her rheumatoid arthritis journey," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President Immunology Solutions and Head of US, UCB. "The Advantage Hers campaign reflects our commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of women with these chronic inflammatory diseases around the world, and helping to make a meaningful difference to their lives."

As part of the program, Caroline will be sharing her rheumatoid arthritis journey across her social channels and encouraging others to become a part of the conversation by using #AdvantageHers. She also plans to make appearances at high-profile events to share her story and drive awareness of the unmet needs of women with these chronic inflammatory diseases.

To get involved, follow Caroline's journey on her social channels (Instagram: @carowozniacki; Twitter: @CaroWozniacki; Facebook: Caroline Wozniacki), using #AdvantageHers. More information and resources on living with these chronic inflammatory diseases can be found at: AdvantageHers.com.

About the Advantage Hers campaign

Advantage Hers is a global campaign designed to highlight the unmet needs and unique challenges of women living with a particular subset of chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis. Tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki is sharing her journey with rheumatoid arthritis on her social channels – from her initial struggles for a diagnosis, through the adjustments she is making in her life right now, to what goals she has for the future – to inspire, encourage and empower other women living with these chronic inflammatory diseases to take more active roles in their care. To learn more, please visit the campaign website: AdvantageHers.com.

