Tennis: Bolton named as first female AELTC chief executive

LONDON (Reuters) - Sally Bolton will become the first female chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) which stages the Wimbledon championships, the club announced https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/news/articles/2019-12-19/sally_bolton_obe_appointed_as_next_chief_executive_of_the_aeltc.html on Thursday.

Bolton, former chief executive of Wigan rugby league and Orrell rugby union clubs, will replace Richard Lewis who is stepping down after eight years in the role following next year's Wimbledon.

"Her (Bolton's) ability to combine a depth of operational knowledge with quality strategic thinking will make a significant contribution to the future strategy and direction of the AELTC," AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said in a statement.

"Our committee felt that she is perfectly placed to assist us in embracing and delivering on our future challenges and opportunities."

Bolton, 45, joined the AELTC as head of corporate affairs in 2016 before taking over the position of strategic planning and operations director in 2018.

"I look forward to working with Richard to achieve a successful transition before he steps down, and with Ian, the Committee and the rest of the executive team to ensure that Wimbledon continues to be regarded as highly as it is today,” Bolton said.





