Tennis: Australian Open cohort at 'relatively low risk' from COVID-19 case

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: ATP Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Victoria health officials believe 520 players and support staff connected with the Australian Open are at relatively low risk of having been exposed to the new coronavirus by a Melbourne quarantine hotel worker who tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday's play in the warm-up tournaments at Melbourne Park was cancelled after the case was announced late on Wednesday and the 520 who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested and isolate until they have a result.

At a Victoria government briefing on Thursday morning, officials said the tennis-related people would have dedicated testing facilities and were considered "casual contacts" of the hotel worker.

"We think the risk to other guests in the hotel - tennis players and their accompanying staff - is relatively low because they were in the room at the time as opposed to staff outside the room," Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng told reporters.

"The last person to leave, the last case to leave the health hotels left on (January) 22nd, so that is now getting close to 14 days since that time.

"So, if there was any exposure, they would be coming up to that period. So we think that risk is relatively low, which is why we are testing them to be sure, but it is precautionary."

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin next Monday and Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said he thought the positive test -- the first locally-acquired case in the state for almost a month -- was not a threat to the tournament.

"I think we all understand that there are no guarantees in any of this," he said.

"But at this stage, the tennis shouldn't be impacted by this. These things can change (but) this has been a textbook response to this."

Tennis Australia spent millions of dollars to quarantine around 1,200 players, coaching staff and officials for 14 days in Melbourne from the middle of last month in order to get the Grand Slam underway.

Most players were allowed five hours outside for training but 72 were confined to hotel rooms for the two weeks after passengers on the charter flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Most cleared quarantine last weekend and were involved in six events at Melbourne Park, including the ATP Cup, designed to offer them some match practice before the hardcourt Grand Slam.

Organisers, who have plenty of experience reorganising matches because of rain, hot weather and last year bushfire smoke, said a schedule for Friday's play would be released later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; additional reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by Toby Davis)

Latest Stories

  • NWHL suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns

    The NWHL has suspended the Isobel Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes was among 20-plus Chiefs in line to get haircut from COVID-infected barber

    The Chiefs really dodged one here.

  • Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer moved into hospice care

    Schottenheimer is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the most successful coach without a Super Bowl or NFL championship.

  • Hockey Canada names executive team for 2022 Olympics in Beijing

    Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.

  • Jared Goff thanks Rams, fans in farewell note to Los Angeles: 'It's been an honor'

    Jared Goff thanked the fans for supporting him "through all the ups and downs."

  • Lavonte David says Tom Brady told a teammate to stop crying about reaching the Super Bowl

    The GOAT has apparently forgotten how it feels to reach the Super Bowl for the first time. And probably the second and third, too.

  • Tokyo Olympics organizers release first 'playbook' of COVID-19 guidelines

    Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.

  • Francisco Liriano returns to Blue Jays on minor league deal

    The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • Podcast: Making the leap to the NHL and the Stanley Cup favourite Avalanche

    It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.

  • Fred VanVleet: 'I wanted to win more than score 50 points'

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.

  • NBA: Zero new players tested positive for virus in past week

    No additional NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the league said Wednesday, after nearly two dozen games had to be called off in the past month because of virus-related issues. That continued a good two-week trend: After 27 players were positive in results released between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, only one player has been positive since. “Baby steps,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said after the league announced Wednesday’s weekly number of zero. “We want the world to not test positive for a week. That’s what’s we need. We all need it, not just NBA players, coaches, families. The planet needs it.” The NBA has called off 23 games this season for virus issues, 22 since Jan. 10. But starting with the games on Jan. 26 and going through Tuesday, the league has been able to play 58 of its last 60 games — and every matchup on Wednesday’s 10-game slate was also expected to be played as scheduled. Teams are still dealing with strict rules to keep the numbers as low as possible, testing remains ramped up and the league told clubs earlier this week that it is installing even tougher rules on mask usage -- including in bench areas during games. There have been some mild adjustments to tougher rules regarding travel that went into place last month, but most of the additional protocols remain in effect. “You have to hope and then you have to back it up with diligent action,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s not as if everybody in this association loves getting these memos and new guidelines that we have to adhere to, but look, we want this profession and this industry to keep going without games being delayed. And so, we have to change our behaviour. In some instances it’s requiring everybody to be more diligent and hold everybody accountable.” Leaguewide, only five players are currently listed as out because of the health and safety protocols that were put in place to deal with virus-related issues such as positive tests and possible exposures. Minnesota is without Karl-Anthony Towns, Memphis is without Jonas Valanciunias and Grayson Allen, Phoenix is without Dario Saric and Philadelphia is without Terrance Ferguson. A sixth player, Minnesota’s Juancho Hernangomez, has not yet returned to play while completing post-protocol conditioning, but the Timberwolves are no longer listing him as out. Valanciunas has not played since Jan. 16, but has missed only four Memphis games in that span. The Grizzlies, like Washington, were shut down for nearly two full weeks in January because they did not have enough eligible players to take the floor. Towns has not played since Jan. 13 and missed his 10th consecutive game Wednesday when the Timberwolves visited San Antonio. Saric has not played since Jan. 11, Allen since Jan. 18 and Ferguson since Jan. 25. “Trust me, it’s hard. It’s hard to stay in your room when you don’t want to stay in your room,” Brooks said. “But hopefully it’s just this season and we can move on next year and it can be normal. But it’s important to have weeks like this, because it gives everybody hope.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • AP sources: Twins bring back DH Cruz, add Colome to bullpen

    MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz and bolstering their bullpen with right-hander Alex Colomé, making two more major moves as spring training fast approaches. Cruz's one-year deal is worth $13 million, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The contract for Colomé will cover at least one year and $6.25 million, with $5 million for 2021 and an option for 2022 at $5.5 million that can be declined by the Twins for a $1.25 million buyout, according to a second person with knowledge of those negotiations. Both people spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because each deal was pending a physical. Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 homers, 33 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule. Colomé, who had 12 saves and an 0.81 ERA in 21 games for the division rival Chicago White Sox in 2020, likely will step in as the primary closer. Cruz has led the team in homers in each of his two years with the Twins while ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the AL in OPS. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020, and the Twins won the AL Central both seasons. Just as valuable to the club has been Cruz's leadership, with his laid-back demeanour, hard-working attitude and an ability to mentor players like first baseman Miguel Sanó, a fellow native of the Dominican Republic. Cruz played through a ruptured tendon in his wrist in 2019. He won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award in 2020 in a vote by his major league peers, earning respect around the game for his efforts to donate a fire engine and an ambulance and help build a police station in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz. No player in the major leagues has more home runs over the last seven seasons than Cruz (260), who also has the third-most RBIs (663) during that span, according to Sportradar. Cruz served a 50-game suspension in 2013, his last of eight seasons with the Texas Rangers, for violating the major league drug agreement in relation to the sport’s investigation of the Biogenesis of America anti-aging clinic. At the time, he said he erred in judgment in the wake of a gastrointestinal infection that wasn’t accurately diagnosed at first and caused him to lose 40 pounds before getting proper treatment. Minnesota dropped from second in the majors in runs in 2019 to 19th in 2020, with several position players in and out of the lineup because of injuries. Cruz was about the only constant, despite being at least 10 years older than most of the regulars. The Twins recently added shortstop Andrelton Simmons in free agency, which will shift Jorge Polanco to second base and make Luis Arraez the primary backup position player. The Twins signed reliever Hansel Robles and starting pitcher J.A. Happ — on one-year commitments, as with Simmons, Colomé and Cruz — earlier this winter. Colomé broke in with Tampa Bay in 2013, made the All-Star team in 2016 and spent six seasons there while current Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was on staff with the Rays. The 32-year-old had 47 saves in 2017, was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 and dealt again to the White Sox after that season. The Twins let Sergio Romo, Trevor May and Tyler Clippard become free agents from last year's relief corps, leaving Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey as the top late-inning options along with Colomé. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press

  • COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups

    MELBOURNE, Australia — All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off and 520 people who flew to Melbourne for the year's first tennis major were ordered to isolate after a worker at one of the tournaments’ quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian Open is scheduled to begin Monday. Any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and required to remain in their accommodation until they test negative. “We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible,” Tennis Australia said in a statement announcing the postponement of all matches at Melbourne Park. A dedicated facility will be used to get players, coaches, officials and staff tested as quickly as possible. Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said he called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case “through an abundance of caution.” Speaking before all of Thursday’s play was postponed, which he acknowledged was a possibility, Andrews said of the Australian Open: “At this stage, no impact on the tournament proper.” He held another news conference early Thursday local time, confirming close family contacts of the infected worker had tested negative and contact tracing was advanced. Allen Cheng, the state's deputy chief health officer, said six people in the Grand Hyatt during the quarantine period for the Australian Open had tested positive and were transferred to a medical facility, and it was likely the man — a resident support officer — was infected there. “We are aware that he was on a floor where there were cases,” Cheng said. Everyone in the city will be required to wear masks while indoors. The hotel advertises it has 550 rooms, including 25 premium suites. The latest coronavirus restrictions could test the resolve of players who have recently come out of two weeks in quarantine, and give ammunition to critics of the decision to allow people to fly in from all over the world for the year's first major. Australian Open organizers didn’t immediately have details of how many players were ordered to isolate. Under the current plans, up to 30,000 spectators are expected daily at Melbourne Park for the two-week Grand Slam event and there was no immediate indication of a change. Everyone who arrives in Australia must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine under the COVID-19 pandemic regulations. The Australian Open used three hotels in Melbourne for the bulk of the players to quarantine and had other secure accommodation and facilities in Adelaide, South Australia state, for some of the biggest stars, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Players were tested every day during quarantine. The infected worker tested negative on his last day at the hotel on Jan. 29, but subsequently tested positive and has been working with government and health officials on contact tracing. “This is one case. There’s no need for people to panic,” Andrews said. “There’s no need for people to be alarmed. We Victorians know what to do, and we have proven, as a state, very successful at managing these sorts of outbreaks, these sorts of issues.” Earlier Wednesday, Victoria health officials announced that the state had gone 28 days without a case involving local transmission. Australia has 909 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 820 in Victoria state. Most of those were during a second deadly wave last year when a hard lockdown and overnight curfews were put in place in Melbourne. SERENA ADVANCES Just hours before the government's announcement of the positive test, 23-time major champion Serena Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Yarra River Classic. Williams will next face Danielle Collins, who upset third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), and could reach a semifinal match against Ash Barty. The top-ranked Barty beat No. 52-ranked Marie Bouzkova in three sets and will next play Shelby Rogers. Williams was asked when was the last time she played a warmup tournament so close to a major. Last year's U.S. Open was her short answer. Then she elaborated. “But before that, before this whole pandemic, I could count the times on one finger I’ve done that,” she said. “I’m just happy to be out here in any circumstances. It’s so cool after what the world went through the last 12 months." Williams had a tough win over Pironkova in last year's U.S. Open quarterfinals, and then withdrew from their scheduled second-round match at the French Open because of an Achilles injury. Williams won her last major title at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. She's still chasing Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and an eighth in Australia. On the bottom half of the draw, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin rallied from a set and a break down to fend off Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-2. OSAKA IN THREE U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka advanced in the Gippsland Trophy with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 371-ranked Katie Boulter. Next up for her will be Irina Begu, who upset fifth-seeded Johanna Konta 4-6, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (4). Second-ranked Simona Halep advanced along with third-seeded Elina Svitolina, who beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2. ATP CUP Italy and Russia were the first teams to reach semifinals of the ATP Cup, the 12-team men's event. Fabio Fognini beat Benoit Paire before Matteo Berrettini defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-2 to clinch Italy’s win over France, giving the Italians top spot in Group C. Daniil Medvedev secured Russia’s win over Japan when he beat Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4. Russia is on top of Group D with wins over Argentina and Japan. Germany opened with a win over Canada, with Alexander Zverev clinching it by holding off Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4), and Australia beat Greece 2-1. CHAMPIONS IN GRAMPIANS Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber took a while to adjust in her first match since leaving quarantine, beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the Grampians Trophy. It's the event for those players who were forced into hard lockdown — not allowed to leave their rooms, even for practice — after being deemed close contacts of passengers on their flights who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia. Other major champions in the draw included Sloane Stephens and Svetlana Kuznetsova, who both lost in the first round. ___ AP Sports Writer Dennis Passa in Brisbane, Australia, contributed to this report. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Pye, The Associated Press

  • Chase Young on the GOAT, Urban Meyer, and drip to match his game

    Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza goes 1-on-1 with the standout rookie defensive end from Washington. Young hits on how his team put all the distractions surrounding their team around them this season to win the NFC East. The inspiration that head coach Ron Rivera provides. His conversation and subsequent gift from Tom Brady. Why he thinks Urban Meyer will turns things around in Jacksonville. Plus, a look at the icy new addition to his jewelry collection. Chase Young joins us on behalf of the lasting, cologne-quality scent of new Old Spice Dynasty.

  • Houston's Wall, OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Houston Rockets guard John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out Wednesday’s rematch between the teams. Wall, who averages 17.8 points and 5.8 assists per game, is resting on the first half of a back-to-back. The official reason listed is left Achilles injury recovery. Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, is out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn’t too serious and that the team is just being cautious. Wall scored 18 points and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 in the Rockets' 136-106 victory on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Tampa mayor jokes city could be renamed 'Tompa Bay' if Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV

    Tom Brady has plenty on the line in Super Bowl LV.

  • NWHL cancels rest of season after additional virus positives

    The National Women’s Hockey League called off the remainder of its season Wednesday on the eve of the playoffs because of additional positive test results for the coronavirus. The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play inside a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York. COVID-19 instead wreaked havoc on the two-week event. “We were not trending in the right direction,” interim commissioner Tyler Tumminia said of more test results coming in Tuesday night. “Our actual numbers per se were not alarming in comparison to the scope of other sports clubs or other sports leagues. However, if you project a number that was going to happen, it doesn’t make sense for us." Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn from the tournament, with the Metropolitan Riveters citing “several” virus cases. Tumminia said the team had 10, which was over the threshold for disqualifying a team. The Connecticut Whale's departure was a choice made at the team level. Tumminia said the NWHL would not disclose how many total positive tests it had in what she called a “restrictive access environment” that did not hold up like other pro sports bubbles. “The athletes came in into designated hotels on designated floors,” she said. “They were restricted in the sense that they went from their rooms to the rink, rink to the room. That is the technical term of what this bubble was. That’s how we defined it.” The NWHL had an agreement with Yale University to provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing for players and staff, similar to what the NBA used for its Disney World bubble last year. Even that testing couldn't keep the virus out, and Toronto owner Johanna Neilson Boynton said, “We knew going in it was a gamble.” “We stuck by a very strict protocol, and there’s human error,” NWHL Players Association executive director Anya Packer said. Tumminia added, “Defining the origin and placing blame right now is not really our game.” The expansion Toronto Six finished with the league's best record at 4-1-1. "We don't have many words right now but what we do know is that we couldn’t be more thankful for all of the support we've received over the last 10 months," the Six tweeted. "From launch on April 22nd to our first ever puck drop. We can't thank you all enough. "We will be back." Two semifinal games Thursday and the final Friday were set to be televised nationally in the U.S. on NBC Sports Network, putting women's hockey in a prominent spotlight a year away from the Beijing Olympics. Despite not doing that, Tumminia called the NWHL season “successful.” “I actually see it as a success, she said. “I’m very proud where we got to this point.” The end of the NWHL bubble experiment came on the same day the rival Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association announced it will play a game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28. The PWHPA is made up of 125 of the sport's biggest stars, including members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams, who banded together in the hopes of forcing the creation of a new pro league. The game at MSG comes 13 months after PWHPA players took part in NHL All-Star Weekend. It will be the first professional women’s hockey game at the storied arena. “This is a major milestone for women’s hockey and young girls who aspire to play professional hockey but don’t have the option to make it a career today,” said Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford, an operations consultant for the PWHPA. The NHL’s New York Rangers are hosting the women's game with the team playing at Buffalo that day. Rangers president John Davidson said the team is “excited to play even a small role in helping elevate visibility for the women’s game.” “The talent level of women’s hockey is simply incredible," Davidson said. “We all love this sport so much and any opportunity the Rangers have to participate in its advancement is something we want to be a part of. It’s a win for everyone involved.” The game in New York is set to be the first stop on the second “Dream Gap Tour,” with others around the U.S. and Canada to be determined. The announcement was made on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. “Investing in and advancing women’s hockey strengthens the game overall and creates a range of professional opportunities for women as coaches, front office executives and athletes,” said Bauer Hockey vice-president of global marketing Mary-Kay Messier, an adviser to the PHWPA. — With files fromThe Canadian Press. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • National Girls & Women in Sports Day: How sports pulled me out of my lowest days and changed my life

    On National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Young reflects on how track and field pulled her out of the lowest of lows.

  • Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are already on board for a third fight

    Conor McGregor said a third fight with Dustin Poirier would be "for all the marbles."