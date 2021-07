Tennis Ace Riya Bhatia Seeks Kiren Rijiju’s Help for US Visa to Participate in WTA Tournament 2021, Which Starts from July 26

Tennis ace Riya Bhatia has asked Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for his help. The tennis ace is about to participate in a WTA tournament in USA starting from July 26, 2021.

Hello sir @KirenRijiju.I am currently ranked India No. 2 in singles women's.I have a chance to represent India in WTA tournaments in USA from 26th July.

But I am unable to get an appointment for my US visa urgently. If you could kindly help me out. @PMOIndia @USAndIndia #visa — riya bhatia (@riyatennis) July 3, 2021

