Tennis in 2019: Old guard vs ‘Next Gen’, Naomi Osaka’s time to shine and the fight for the future

Old guard vs 'Next Gen'

Of the last 55 male Grand Slam titles, dating back to January 2005, only two have not been won by members of the “Big Five” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. It’s a staggering statistic – one that marks a long period of dominance in which the landscape of the sport has been shaped and defined by this elite guard.

The past 12 months proved no different either, as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic consolidated their grip on the game – as well as their legacies. Between them, the three men claimed victory across this season’s four Grand Slams and a host of other major competitions.

Their time will naturally come to an end but 2018 was yet another reminder of their exceptional brilliance. Their longevity and ability to bounce back from adversity has pushed them to greater and greater heights, while all the time keeping the game’s rising stars waiting in the wings.

But could 2019 be any different? Could this be the year in which the old guard is finally toppled? The tale-end of 2018 certainly suggested as much. Murray has already been pushed out of the picture (for now, at least), while last month Alexander Zverev beat Djokovic at the ATP Finals to claim the biggest title of his career so far. Earlier in November, Karen Khachanov similarly surprised the Serbian to lift the Paris Masters title; this meant the two biggest tournaments in the final month of the season had been won by the game’s ‘Next Gen’ players.

Their contemporaries have taken similarly promising steps forward. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 20, who beat Djokovic in August en route to his first Masters Series final in Toronto, has climbed 76 places in the world rankings since January to his present position at No 15. The 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, was voted newcomer of the year by his peers after climbing from No 208 in the rankings to finish the year at No 31.

Take into account the progress enjoyed by the likes of Dominic Thiem and Kyle Edmund, as well as the increasing frequency of shock defeats inflicted on Federer, Djokovic and Co, and there’s good reason to believe 2019 could usher in a new era for the men’s singles.

More unpredictability beckons for women’s field

In contrast to their male counterparts, the women’s field made for a far more unpredictable, and thus engaging, affair across the past year. Indeed, 2018 and 2017 marked the first two-season period in 80 years where eight different women won the eight majors – and, in reality, 2019 could well continue this trend.

There are few guarantees for who will secure the top prizes next season, but the women’s young guns certainly seem a safe bet. Of the current top 10 players, only Angelique Kerber, 30, is not in her twenties while five of the past seven subsequent Grand Slam titles have been claimed by younger, first-time champions.

Most notable among these was Japan’s Naomi Osaka. The 21-year-old confirmed her rise to the top with victory at the US Open in September, overcoming a tempestuous Williams to become the first Japanese winner of a Grand Slam title. Osaka has been gradually making a name for herself over the past two seasons, and victory in New York suggests this could be the beginning of a new chapter for the tenacious, big-hitting youngster.

Of course, this isn’t to rule out the threat posed by Williams. The American made her return to tennis last year after giving birth in late 2017 and was soon back in contention, showcasing her experience and trademark power to reach the final of both the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open – both of which she lost. Assuming she stays injury-free – she was forced out of the French Open with a pectoral issue – the 37-year-old clearly remains a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Add Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko into the mix, and 2019 promises another thrilling year of tennis.

More Murray misery?

For British fans, the question of whether or not Murray will be fit for 2019 remains top of the agenda. The Scot struggled throughout 2018 to recover from the hip surgery he underwent at the start of the year, with brief appearances coming in the grass and hardcourt swing.

Since bringing his season to an early close, the former world No 1 has been working hard in his off-season to make his latest return a successful one. Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have all managed it at some point in their careers, but will the Scot be able to follow suit? “I’m getting closer,” he assured fans last month, before later admitting he continues to play with pain.

Andy Murray has been working hard across the past three months to prepare himself for 2019 (AFP/Getty Images)

The key for Murray will be building up momentum Down Under. Having had the past three months off to focus on his recovery, the 31-year-old will be hopeful that the lingering niggles which hindered his return have vanished. Assuming this is the case, the following weeks and months will be as much a mental battle as a physical one. A number of convincing victories at Brisbane and Melbourne will certainly give Murray the confidence he needs to push on – but only time will tell what 2019 holds for the Scot.

Tennis’ divided soul

Away from the glitz and glamour of the court, tennis remains caught in an existential crisis as it ruminates over its future. The winds of change are sweeping through the sport, as exemplified by the controversial overhaul made to the 118-year-old Davis Cup, which will play out its new incarnation in the New Year.

Such a development – narrowly voted through at the ITF’s annual meeting in Florida in August – has left the tennis community unsettled, with players, fans and federations left to lament the increasing erosion of the sport’s gilded tradition for big money.

Such matters have only been compounded by the ATP’s decision to organise its own rival team competition, starting in January 2020, in a move that has divided the game’s national federations divided: most voted through the new changes, but a significant number (including Germany, Australia and Britain) did not. Some federations are even feuding with their own players, notably the French, who voted in favour of the new competition despite most of their players being against it.

Against this backdrop – with players, the ATP, the ITF and various federations turning on one another – a series of changes are being introduced to the mechanics of the game in a bid to modernise. Some good (the implementation of final-set tie-breaks for the majors), some bad (four-game sets), and some downright weird (the removal of tramlines), tennis’ scattered approach to stay relevant, and prepare for the inevitable loss of the Big Four, paints a worrying picture. Combined with the sport’s internal divisions, and the rising conflict of interests, it’s safe to say that the future of tennis remains far from clear – even as a new chapter comes into vision.