Tennis in 2019: A year of contrasts as rising stars and hardened veterans set the agenda

It was a year of contrasts for tennis. While the men’s game played out in predictable fashion, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic sharing the main prizes between them, the women’s tour was once again turned on its head.

For the second year running, the sport was treated to four different women Grand Slam champions as the orthodoxy of the old guard found itself unravelling. Veterans such as Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova both missed out to youth, outfoxed and outplayed by a crop of rising stars who, collectively, have come to paint a bright future for the women’s game.

In the men’s, though, there seems to be no end in sight to the dominance of two players who, alongside Roger Federer, have helped shape the landscape over the past decade and a half. Although Federer’s authority may be waning somewhat – he has not won a Grand Slam since January 2018 – both Nadal and Djokovic continue to assert themselves with punitive supremacy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Still, there is some hope of a breakthrough in the shape of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. The former ended the year as winner of the ATP Finals while his fellow young gun made it to the final of the US Open, before being dispatched in five sets by Nadal. Tsitsipas, in particular, has been tipped for greatness – and on account of some of his performances over the past 12 months, there’s every reason to believe he’ll end 2020 as a Grand Slam winner.

Story continues

Similar hopes are no doubt being raised of Coco Gauff. The American teenager, just 15 years of age, sent the sport into a frenzy of anticipation and excitement after her exploits at Wimbledon, where she toppled seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the opening round. Gauff’s fairytale run continued through to the second week of the Championships, where she met her match in eventual winner Simona Halep. Relentless in her shot-making, frighteningly powerful from the baseline and technically astute, the youngster stands poised to emerge as tennis’ next superstar.

With her ascent to the top of the game only just beginning, 2019 reaffirmed the difficulty of keeping a firm foothold at the summit – as seen in Serena Williams’ struggles. Her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title looks set to roll into the new year after she fell short in back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and US Open, losing to Halep and Bianca Andreescu respectively. The greatest player to grace the game, Williams will know that, at 38 years old, time is against her as she bids to overhaul Margaret Court’s record. 2020 could well be her last shot – though only a fool would be willing to write off the American.

Which brings us to Federer. His showdown with Djokovic in this year’s Wimbledon final, having beaten Nadal in the last four, was a thrilling reminder of the Swiss’ enduring talents as he battled across five sets to come within two Championship points of a ninth title at SW19. It was a spectacle for the ages, more than matching the quality and breathlessness of the 2008 final. But in coming so close to glory, only to throw it away in heartbreaking fashion, it’ll be interesting to see how Federer bounces back in 2020. The 38-year-old is likely to continue being selective in the tournaments he plays as he attempts to extend his Grand Slam haul to 21 titles. But with Nadal and Djokovic on 19 and 16 respectively, it feels like a matter of time before the Swiss is dethroned.

On the topic of bouncing back, 2019 also saw Andy Murray make his return to the sport after initial fears his career had reached its end due to a lingering hip injury. At the Australian Open, after a bruising first-round defeat by Roberto Bautista Agut, the Scot seemingly suggested his playing days were over. But after a successful second hip operation, the 32-year-old was back in action by the summer – and even beat fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in October. The two-time Wimbledon champion will be disappointed to have pulled out of Melbourne next month due to a pelvic injury, but if anyone is capable of returning to the pinnacle of the game after such a lengthy lay-off, Murray will surely be the man to do just that.

Andy Murray made his singles return in 2019 (REUTERS)

Match of the year

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 Roger Federer (Wimbledon Championships – Men’s singles final)

Breakthrough of the year

There’s no questioning this one. Coco Gauff made headlines across the world after her Wimbledon run, before later reaching the third round of the US Open. Having headed into the Championships ranked 313, she closes 2019 as world No 68. If she continues at this rate, it won’t be long before she’s knocking on the front door of the top 10.

Coming of age

What a year it was for Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek cracked the top 10 in March for the first time, beat Federer, Djokovic and Nadal, and went on to claim victory in the ATP Finals. “It was a great season that brought me many positive things, notable victories and more knowledge and experience,” he said. “I’m really excited for 2020; I have a lot of things to show and a lot of opportunities to prove myself once again.” Roll on the new year.

Best moment

For sheer star factor, it doesn’t get any better than Murray and Serena William’s pairing in the Wimbledon doubles. It was a treat to see these two giants of the game side by side, dazzling the crowds with an array of quick-fire shots and dizzying net exchanges. There was none of the bite or tension that usually defines their performances; instead, it was pure, unadulterated sporting fun.

End-of-year rankings

Men’s singles:

Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Dominic Thiem​ Daniil Medvedev

Women’s singles:

Ashleigh Barty​ Karolina Pliskova Naomi Osaka​ Simona Halep​ Bianca Andreescu

Grand Slam singles winners

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic & Naomi Osaka

French Open: Rafael Nadal & Ashleigh Barty

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic & Simona Halep

US Open: Rafael Nadal & Bianca Andreescu



