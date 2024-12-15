Tennessee women's basketball sinks record 30 three-pointers in whopping 80-point win over NCCU

Samara Spencer hit nine threes and a 33-point double-double in the Lady Vols' historic 139-59 win over North Carolina Central

Tennessee guard Samara Spencer led the team in three-pointers on a historic night for the Lady Volunteers. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tennessee women's basketball made history on Saturday, knocking in a record 30 three-pointers in an 80-point thrashing of North Carolina Central. The team is the first in NCAA, NBA and WNBA history to achieve the feat.

The game ended in a 139-59 win for the No. 19 Lady Vols, who scored 42 points in the third quarter alone. The final score marks the most points scored by a team in both the school's history and in the SEC's.

Tennessee guard Samara Spencer lead the team in three-pointers in the historic game, scoring nine threes on her own. Spencer finished with a 33-point double-double, with 10 rebounds.

Talaysia Cooper and Tess Darby chipped in five three-pointers each, while nine Volunteers in total pitched in on threes.

Tennessee is coming off a big win over No. 21 Iowa. The team, who is 8-0, has notched four wins by a margin of 40 or more points, including Saturday's 80-point victory.

NC Central, who plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, is currently 12-0 to start the season. The Eagles have already lost to North Carolina and LSU, currently ranked No. 14 and No. 4, respectively.