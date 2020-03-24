Tennessee woman accused of killing grandparents

Katelyn Taylor was arrested by police on Monday morning: Camden Police Department

A woman from Tennessee has been accused of killing both of her grandparents.

Katelyn Taylor was arrested by authorities in Camden, Tennessee, on Monday morning and charged with with two counts of murder.

The Camden Police Department released a statement confirming that Ms Taylor had been arrested after authorities completed a check at the property.

“At approximately 8 am, officers with the Camden Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Vicksburg Avenue and discovered both residents deceased inside,” the statement read.

Ms Taylor’s grandparents were identified by the police department as 82-year-old Eugene McDaniel and 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel.

The investigation was undertaken by Special Agents alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Camden Police Department, who quickly found Ms Taylor the prime suspect.

“During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators determined Katelyn Taylor, the granddaughter of the deceased individuals, as the person responsible,” the statement reads.

A motive for the double murder has not yet been released by the police department.

Ms Taylor was booked into Benton County Jail and the bond has been set at $500,000.

