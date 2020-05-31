Tennessee RB Tim Jordan arrested in Florida on gun, marijuana charges

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan was arrested early on Saturday morning in Florida on gun and marijuana charges, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Jordan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and possessing 20 grams or less of marijuana, per the report.

According to the News Sentinel, Lakeland, Florida, police pulled Jordan over before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning after he was allegedly speeding and swerving repeatedly into a bike lane. They reported smelling “a strong odor of cannabis emanating from inside” the car, and that both Jordan and a 17-year-old male in the passenger seat of the car were “extremely nervous.”

Jordan reportedly then told police that he had a gun in his back pocket, but did not have a concealed carry permit. The gun was allegedly loaded and unholstered.

Police found more than nine grams of marijuana in the car, a scale and several small plastic bags, per the report.

Jordan and the 17-year-old, whose name was redacted from the report, were both arrested.

Jordan — a Bartow, Florida, native — ran for 428 yards on 104 carries and had one touchdown in 12 games last season for the Volunteers, who finished with an 8-5 record and a win over Indiana at the Gator Bowl. The 20-year-old compiled just more than 1,002 yards and four touchdowns in his three-year career with the program.

A Tennessee athletic department spokesperson declined to comment to the News Sentinel about his arrest.

Tim Jordan is facing gun and marijuana charges after he was arrested early on Saturday morning in Polk County, Florida. (AP/Vasha Hunt)

