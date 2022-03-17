Tennessee uses balanced offense to beat Longwood 88-56

  • Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) passes over Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) passes over Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) drives to the basket ahead of Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) drives to the basket ahead of Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Zakai Zeigler, right, during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Zakai Zeigler, right, during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Longwood forward Zac Watson (4) drives to the basket between Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi, left, and forward John Fulkerson, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    6/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Longwood forward Zac Watson (4) drives to the basket between Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi, left, and forward John Fulkerson, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee forward John Fulkerson dunks the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee forward John Fulkerson dunks the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) reacts to fans as he walks off the court at the end of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Tennessee won 88-56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    8/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) reacts to fans as he walks off the court at the end of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Tennessee won 88-56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) loses the ball as he collides with Longwood guard DeShaun Wade, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    9/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) loses the ball as he collides with Longwood guard DeShaun Wade, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Longwood forward Leslie Nkereuwem dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    10/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Longwood forward Leslie Nkereuwem dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    11/11

    NCAA Longwood Tennessee Basketball

    Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) passes over Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) drives to the basket ahead of Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Zakai Zeigler, right, during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Longwood forward Zac Watson (4) drives to the basket between Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi, left, and forward John Fulkerson, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson dunks the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) reacts to fans as he walks off the court at the end of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Tennessee won 88-56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) loses the ball as he collides with Longwood guard DeShaun Wade, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Longwood forward Leslie Nkereuwem dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
MICHAEL MAROT
·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Tennessee pounded Longwood 88-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, showing exactly why it felt it deserved better than a No. 3 seed.

The Volunteers (27-7) shot 60% from the field and had four players score in double figures. The runaway victory came just four days after the school won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for its first conference tourney crown in 43 years.

Even after the SEC run, Tennessee was placed on the No. 3 line in the South Region. Vescovi and company are well on their way to proving they should have received a higher spot.

Josiah-Jordan James added 17 points, and John Fulkerson scored 15 on 7-for-8 shooting. Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Zakai Ziegler finished with 10.

Next up for the Vols is 11th-seeded Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 in Thursday's first game in Indianapolis.

No. 14 seed Longwood, the Big South champs from the tiny town of Farmville, Virginia, was led by Justin Hill with 13 points in the school's first NCAA tourney appearance. DeShaun Wade had 10 as the Lancers' eight-game winning streak ended. Longwood had won 18 of their previous 19.

Following a sluggish start for Tennessee, the Lancers were overwhelmed by a bigger, stronger opponent, playing in front of a crowd largely dressed in bright orange.

Longwood, trailing 17-15 with 11:15 left in the first half, fell off the pace quickly when the Volunteers went on a 10-2 run to break open a game that was never the same.

Tennessee spent the rest of the half pulling away, scoring the final 13 points to make it 54-29 at the break.

Longwood never made it close in the second half, as Tennessee finished with its highest tourney scoring total in regulation since a 121-86 first-round victory over Long Beach State in 2007.

BIG PICTURE

Longwood: Coach Griff Aldrich and his players weren't awestruck by the prospect of facing the SEC's top team. But on the court, they couldn't make it close. Clearly, Aldrich has this program heading in the right direction — especially if they build on this historic run.

Tennessee: The Volunteers have reached the second weekend of tourney play in five of their last nine tourney appearances. Another regional semifinal trip won't suffice, though. Tennessee has only reached the Elite Eight once in school history and it hopes to change that just as quickly as it did with the conference tourney title drought.

UP NEXT

Longwood: Will use this offseason to reflect on its achievements and how to keep improving.

Tennessee: Needs a win over the Wolverines to reach the South Region semis in San Antonio, Texas.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;