Tennessee transfer Alexa Middleton to play at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Tennessee transfer Alexa Middleton will play her final season at Iowa State.

The Cyclones announced Wednesday that Middleton, a former McDonald's All-American, will sit out next year under transfer rules and play for the Cyclones in 2018-19.

Middleton, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in her career - scoring eight points a game as a junior.

Middleton was ranked the No. 4 guard in the country coming out of high school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.