Tennessee Tornado Kills 6, Including a Child, and Leaves Dozens Injured

“We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes," said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden

At least six people are dead and several others have been injured after tornadoes ripped through Tennessee.

Nashville's Emergency Operations Center confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that at least three people have died on Nesbitt Lane as a result of the severe weather. It also shared photos of the area, which was described as having “severe damage.” Homes and buildings appeared to have been flattened by the tornadoes, with tons of debris spread all over the ground, and more than 150,000 homes are without power across the middle of the state, according to The Tennessean.

Montgomery County’s official Facebook page also confirmed that three people — two adults and a child — died as a result of a tornado that touched down in the afternoon. The county also noted that 23 people were treated for injuries at the hospital and that operations have turned to the “search and rescue phase.”

“This is a sad day for our community,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement on the county’s page. “We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end.”

The Nesbitt Lane area has severe damage. Our Personnel along with @NashvilleFD are on scene. Avoid this area. Remember do not approach downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/0eaShIa8VJ — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 10, 2023

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down in the area of Hand Estates in the vicinity of Garrettsburg Rd. at around 2 p.m. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene and found several homes damaged, though they also noted they “do not have any confirmed casualties or missing persons but are continuing to assess the area.”

The north area of the city of Clarksville also received “extensive damage,” according to the Clarksville Police Department. The police department reported that the tornado touched down at approximately 1:35 p.m., and not only damaged buildings but forced the closure of Ft. Campbell Blvd.

City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a statement, “This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones. The City stands ready to help them in their time of grief.”

The fire department in the city of Dresden also reported “multiple trees, power lines and houses hit” by the storm, and noted that “personnel from multiple agencies are working to get to residents that were hit by the storm.”

The National Weather Service in Nashville warned of several severe thunderstorm and long-track tornado warnings for northern Tennessee throughout the afternoon, prompting the Nashville Emergency Operation Center to be partially activated.

The NWS in Nashville also forecasted several severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings in the night for cities located in the middle of Tennessee.

