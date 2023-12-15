The Tennessee Titans waiving starting nose tackle Teart Tart, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are waiving starting nose tackle Teair Tart, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Tart did not practice all week and was listed as out for personal reasons. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not announced the move. Tart was not listed on the NFL transactions wire later Friday.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Florida International in 2020, Tart signed a $4.3 million restricted free agent tender this offseason. Tart played in 11 of 13 games with nine starts for the Titans. Tart also missed a practice for “personal reasons” before Tennessee's win Monday night in Miami.

Listed as questionable, Tart played 31 snaps in the Titans' comeback victory over the Dolphins.

Tart missed two games with a toe injury. Titans coach Mike Vrabel has at times voiced concerns about the defensive tackle’s conditioning and effort. Tart had 21 tackles, including 15 solo stops, and one sack this season and had been considered a key piece on Tennessee's run defense.

Vrabel spoke to reporters after practice Friday and said not to read too much into Tart being absent all week. The first report of Tart’s impending release followed about 30 minutes later.

The Titans (5-8) added two defensive linemen off practice squads, signing Quinton Bohanna away from the Detroit Lions and Keondre Coburn from Kansas City.

The move is surprising with Tennessee hit by injuries on the defensive line. Two-time Pro Bowl lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss a second straight game Sunday against Houston (7-6) with an injured right knee, and Kyle Peko was placed on injured reserve after hurting a calf muscle against Miami.

The Titans also declared receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring) and tight end Josh Whyle (knee) out against Houston.

AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

Terry Mccormick, The Associated Press