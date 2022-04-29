Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles for pair of draft picks
A.J. Brown is headed to Philadelphia.
The Tennessee Titans traded away their star wide receiver to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night for a pair of draft picks. The Titans received Philadelphia’s No. 18 and No. 102 picks in the draft in exchange.
Though it seemed to catch a lot of people off guard, Brown got paid. The Eagles quickly reached a four-year, $100 million extension with their new wide receiver, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That deal includes $57 million in guaranteed money.
Brown, 24, had 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, his third with the Titans. He played in just 13 games last season due to a chest injury. He was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $5.6 million deal this fall.
Tennessee didn’t waste any time replacing Brown, either. The Titans used their new draft pick to take Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Burks is coming off a career-best season with the Razorbacks where he racked up 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
