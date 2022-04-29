  • Oops!
Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles for pair of draft picks

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
A.J. Brown is headed to Philadelphia.

The Tennessee Titans traded away their star wide receiver to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night for a pair of draft picks. The Titans received Philadelphia’s No. 18 and No. 102 picks in the draft in exchange.

Though it seemed to catch a lot of people off guard, Brown got paid. The Eagles quickly reached a four-year, $100 million extension with their new wide receiver, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That deal includes $57 million in guaranteed money.

Brown, 24, had 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, his third with the Titans. He played in just 13 games last season due to a chest injury. He was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $5.6 million deal this fall.

Tennessee didn’t waste any time replacing Brown, either. The Titans used their new draft pick to take Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks is coming off a career-best season with the Razorbacks where he racked up 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

