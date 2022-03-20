Tennessee Titans trading for Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods to replace Julio Jones

Just days after releasing Julio Jones, the Tennessee Titans have already landed a No. 2 receiver option behind star A.J. Brown.

Tennessee is acquiring wide receiver Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Tennessean. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the team has yet to announce the move.

Woods, 29, gives the Titans a quality veteran receiver to pair with Brown. Wideout had been a major need for Tennessee to begin this offseason and became even more so when Jones was cut. The team’s once-efficient passing attack ranked 24th last season. Beyond Brown, there were struggles winning against man coverage. The acquisition of Jones last June never lived up to the hype, with the seven-time Pro Bowler playing just 10 games due to injury and posting career lows across the board.

Woods, who will turn 30 next month, caught 45 passes for 556 yards in nine games last season before suffering a torn ACL in November. Woods had 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 with the Rams.

Woods tore his ACL last November in a Rams practice. It’s unclear when he’ll be full-go. But when he’s able to play, he gives the Titans another top playmaker.

A former second-round pick, Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season before hurting his knee. He’s had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his career – in 2018 and 2019 – and caught 90 passes for 936 yards in 2020. The former USC standout had at least 80 receptions in three consecutive seasons, from 2018-20. Woods is also a scheme fit for the Titans on paper, with his run-blocking prowess and previous success off play-action passes.

Brown indicated excitement with the trade on social media, tweeting a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio clapping from the movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The Titans inherit the rest of Woods’ contract, which runs through 2025. Next season, he’s due $10 million in base salary and his cap hit is $15.7 million. It’s unclear if Tennessee will be paying all of his salary for 2022 or if Los Angeles is eating some of the cost to facilitate the trade.

Woods was the 41st overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Bills. He played four seasons in Buffalo before signing with the Rams as a free agent in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Robert Woods traded to Tennessee Titans by Los Angeles Rams