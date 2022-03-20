  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tennessee Titans trading for Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods to replace Julio Jones

Ben Arthur and Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julio Jones
    Julio Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Just days after releasing Julio Jones, the Tennessee Titans have already landed a No. 2 receiver option behind star A.J. Brown.

Tennessee is acquiring wide receiver Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Tennessean. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the team has yet to announce the move.

Tennessee is sending LA a 2023 sixth-round pick in the deal, the person said.

Woods, 29, gives the Titans a quality veteran receiver to pair with Brown. Wideout had been a major need for Tennessee to begin this offseason and became even more so when Jones was cut. The team’s once-efficient passing attack ranked 24th last season. Beyond Brown, there were struggles winning against man coverage. The acquisition of Jones last June never lived up to the hype, with the seven-time Pro Bowler playing just 10 games due to injury and posting career lows across the board.

The Los Angeles Rams traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans.
The Los Angeles Rams traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans.

RAMS: QB Matthew Stafford agrees to four-year extension

NFL DRAFT: Michigan's David Ojabo ruptures Achilles tendon

Woods, who will turn 30 next month, caught 45 passes for 556 yards in nine games last season before suffering a torn ACL in November. Woods had 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 with the Rams.

Woods tore his ACL last November in a Rams practice. It’s unclear when he’ll be full-go. But when he’s able to play, he gives the Titans another top playmaker.

A former second-round pick, Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games last season before hurting his knee. He’s had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his career – in 2018 and 2019 – and caught 90 passes for 936 yards in 2020. The former USC standout had at least 80 receptions in three consecutive seasons, from 2018-20. Woods is also a scheme fit for the Titans on paper, with his run-blocking prowess and previous success off play-action passes.

Brown indicated excitement with the trade on social media, tweeting a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio clapping from the movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The Titans inherit the rest of Woods’ contract, which runs through 2025. Next season, he’s due $10 million in base salary and his cap hit is $15.7 million. It’s unclear if Tennessee will be paying all of his salary for 2022 or if Los Angeles is eating some of the cost to facilitate the trade.

Woods was the 41st overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Bills. He played four seasons in Buffalo before signing with the Rams as a free agent in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Robert Woods traded to Tennessee Titans by Los Angeles Rams

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rams trade veteran wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans

    Hours after finalizing a contract extension for Matthew Stafford, the Rams traded veteran wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans.

  • Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford agree to four-year extension

    A little more than a month after he led the Los Angeles Rams to victory in the Super Bowl, quarterback Matthew Stafford has cashed in.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Did the Josh Manson trade establish the NHL's trade market?

    Josh Manson was dealt for a noticeably modest price. Is that because he used his leverage, or because the market isn't that hot after all?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET), followed by Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide fre

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.