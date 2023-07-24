Tennessee Titans reveal Houston Oilers throwback uniforms they'll wear in 2023

The Tennessee Titans are embracing their heritage.

The Titans unveiled the Houston Oilers throwback uniforms they'll be wearing this upcoming season on Sunday, giving fans a glimpse at the retro jerseys they intend to wear for the first time since 2009. The organization has been teasing the reveal for months, honoring the franchise's history as the Houston Oilers from 1960-1996 before the move to Nashville.

The franchise didn't announce which games they'll wear the uniforms in, but they did release they'll be worn in two home games.

The uniforms will be powder blue with red trim around white numbers and nameplates. The Titans are going to wear white helmets with the Oilers' oil derrick logo. These are the uniforms the Oilers wore from 1981-98, including the first two years the franchise played in Tennessee.

“This was an original AFL team, so there’s a rich tradition there and now people are going to see this, and they are going to be reminded of this rich history,” said Surf Melendez, the Titans’ vice president and executive creative director.

The uniform, created with Nike, features a nod to the Oilers coached by Bum Phillips with Pro Football Hall of Fame back Earl Campbell with “Luv Ya Blue” inside the neckline of the jersey. Those Oilers reached back-to-back AFC championship games, losing both to Pittsburgh.

Fans seeking to order wearable jerseys can do so through shop.tennesseetitans.com.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans reveal first look at Houston Oilers throwback jerseys