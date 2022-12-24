Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery, may return this season, per reports

Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had surgery on his injured right ankle in an attempt to return by the final week of the regular season, per reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

Tannehill has been dealing with a sprain to his right ankle on and off since October. He aggravated the injury in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but returned to finish the game after missing only one series. Now, per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tannehill had surgery this week to address the injury but may be able to return from the procedure in time to play in the Titans' regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first weekend of January.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Bengals clinch playoff spot with Jaguars' win over Jets

WEEK 16 PICKS: Eagles, Cowboys clash in NFC East battle on Christmas Eve

4TH AND MONDAY: Sign up for our NFL newsletter to get the latest news and stories sent to your inbox

Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled Tannehill out when Titans (7-7) play the Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS) but didn't comment on his status beyond this weekend. Rookie Malik Willis will start in Tannehill's place. The Titans signed Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad this week as a backup option.

Tannehill missed two games because of his ankle injury in the middle of the season, leading to Willis making his first two starts. Tannehill returned from the injury but admitted to never feeling 100 percent healthy while playing through it. The Titans have posted a 2-4 record since Tannehill returned from injury, including four losses in a row leading into this weekend.

The Week 18 game against the Jaguars could be a make-or-break game for the Titans. Though the Titans will have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth before Week 18, they can guarantee one without needing any help by beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville. With Tannehill playing through his injury, the Titans lost 36-22 to the Jaguars on Dec. 11.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans' Ryan Tannehill had surgery, could still return in Week 18

Latest Stories

  • Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei reportedly expected to transfer to Oregon State

    The former five-star recruit is headed back to the West Coast.

  • Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

  • Juveniles try to evade Fresno Police in stolen vehicle. But officers had an eye in the sky

    Despite the call by Fresno Police not to chase after the stolen vehicle on the ground due to public safety concerns, a crash still occurred.

  • Bedard leads Canadian juniors past Finland 5-3 in final tune-up test

    HALIFAX — After a couple easy tune-up tests, Canada had to battle from start to finish on Friday night to defeat Finland 5-3 in the final exhibition game ahead of the world junior men's hockey championship. Canada, which beat Switzerland 6-0 on Monday, and Slovakia 6-1 on Wednesday, needed a power-play goal from Connor Bedard at 14:21 to post the victory. It was Bedard's second power-play goal of the game. Logan Stankoven iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:46. Brennan Othmann and Brandt

  • Glass Onion viewers all have the same complaint about the film

    Netflix fans have been sharing their one complaint about new Knives Out film Glass Onion and it's perhaps quite a surprising complaint.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • Packers release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers. He hadn’t caught a single pass since Nov. 13, when he had three receptions for 47 yards in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay also signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from their practice squad on Mond

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Now healthy, Canadian Brandon McBride sets running priorities for 2023, brightens holidays for others

    Fully healed from a broken left foot, Brandon McBride will work to improve his mental strength on the track in 2023, with an eye on qualifying for a fourth consecutive World Athletics Championships next summer in Budapest. The Canadian middle-distance runner will take a more experienced, strategic and smarter approach to races after falling hard to the track while jostling for position in his 800-metre heat on July 20 at the world championships in Eugene, Ore. McBride, 28, and Navasky Anderson o

  • Can the Raptors still finish top-6 in the East?

    Amit Mann and Louis Zatzman discuss the Raptors' path to the top-6 in the East, the team's ahead of them and where they need change. Full episode gauging their confidence on Fred's shooting, team defence, front office tweaking roster, Malachi Flynn staying in the rotation and more is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We