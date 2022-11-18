Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator coach Todd Downing arrested for DUI in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in greater Nashville, law enforcement said.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sharon Puckett told USA TODAY Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on charges including DUI and speeding.

Downing was taken into custody in Williamson County along Interstate 65 near Moores Lane, about 15 miles south of downtown Nashville.

According to a preliminary THP report, a trooper was patrolling I-65 southbound about 2:30 a.m. when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Downing, THP Sgt. Alex Campbell told USA TODAY in an email.

"The trooper observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle," the report continues.

Puckett said Downing was released from jail on bond later on Friday.

The Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Wisconsin on Thursday night and returned home after the win.

Downing, who is in his second year as the Titans' offensive coordinator and has been with the team since 2019, was taken in at 4:39 a.m. and released at 6:46 a.m. according to police report obtained by TitansInsider's Terry McCormick. NFL Network's Ian Rappoport reported Downing was released on bond.

The Titans did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Tennessean.

