Tennessee Titans O-line uses catfish to funnel beers at Predators game

The Tennessee Titans offensive line has taken it to another level with its support of the local hockey team.

Last year, you probably remember, the beefy unit merely hydrated the catfishes they smuggled into the arena, while quarterback Marcus Mariota looked on and tried his best to disassociate himself with the group.

Put this clip in the Hockey Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/Y7KzGFfJ0d — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 1, 2017





Pretty intense, yes.

But there was no sign last year, however, of the makeshift beer slide they devised for this year’s Stanley Cup run.

Check this out.

Yep. This is the Tennessee Titans offensive line, hanging out at the Preds Game 2. Taylor Lewan chugging Bud Lite from a catfish. Marcus Mariota can't order an Uber fast enough. pic.twitter.com/e5aj6jQfH1 — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) April 29, 2018





Yup, that is the Titans’ Taylor Lewan chugging multiple beers being poured off the backside of a fish by the rest of his offensive linemates.

And yes, that’s Marcus Mariota once again looking very uncomfortable with the entire situation.

And that was before Lewan let his feelings towards the Jets be known.

Yessssssssss. Taylor Lewan showing Winnipeg what he thinks of them. pic.twitter.com/1nKagPhT07 — Charlie Burris (@Charlie_Burris) April 29, 2018

