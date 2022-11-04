Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Two teams looking bound for the NFL playoffs clash when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs (5-2).

Both AFC contenders have had their bye weeks in the first half of the 2022 season and both have shown an adept ability at finding ways to win. Despite entering Week 9 with identical records, the Chiefs are heavily favored in this matchup. Can Ryan Tannehill engineer a Titans upset? The game kicks off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Titans vs. Chiefs Week 9 game:

Titans at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-12.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-650); Titans (+440)

Over/under: 46.5

More odds, injury info for Titans vs. Chiefs

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 31, Titans 21

I do like the Chiefs, who were on a bye, on the moneyline here. But Tennessee's offense, which can control the line of scrimmage and chew the clock, makes it tough for them to get blown out. Henry is in full King mode. Tough to see Kansas City covering here.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) flips as he scores a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the AFC Conference Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 19, 2020.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 27, Titans 20

Titans star running back Henry will run wild, but maybe not to the tune of more than 200 yards rushing like he did last week. But the Titans can’t compete with the Chiefs in any other facet. Mahomes and Kansas City win on the road.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 27, Titans 24

Expect Henry to pile up yards again. And expect Mahomes to work fourth-quarter magic to prevail at home.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 34, Titans 24

Nate Davis: Chiefs 31, Titans 20

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 28, Titans 20

