Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson on trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson on Thursday reiterated his hopes of keeping star A.J. Brown on the team for years to come amid an eventful offseason surrounding wide receivers.

The market at the position has skyrocketed over the last month, with a slew of elite receivers – Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams among them – receiving megadeals. And Deebo Samuel’s trade request from the San Francisco 49ers added another ripple in the discussion. If he’s dealt and immediately signs a new deal with the trading team, it could set a new bar for Brown’s extension.

Brown and Samuel are both represented by CAA’s Tory Dandy, who negotiated three-year deals worth $60 million earlier this offseason for two other big-name receivers: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers).

At the Titans' pre-draft news conference, Robinson shut down any speculation that Tennessee could trade their star receiver before next week’s draft.

“I do not foresee that happening,” he said.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.

It falls in line with comments Robinson has previously made. He said at the NFL owners meeting last month that he wanted to keep Brown with the Titans for a “long time” and wanted to extend him “this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself.”

Brown, who’s entering the last year of his rookie deal, has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in 43 games with the Titans. He was named a Pro Bowler after the 2020 season.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, and General Manager, Jon Robinson talk about the upcoming NFL draft at the Saint Thomas Sports Park training camp facility on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Brown could command at least $20 million per year in a new deal, contracts expert Joel Corry told The Tennessean earlier this month.

“We’ve had some discussions with his reps,” Robinson said of contract negotiations with Brown. “He was here a couple weeks ago. I talked to him. We’re working through that. Not going to get into any details with contract negotiations; never have really done that. But we’ve made it public about how we feel about A.J and how we want him to be apart of this football team.”

“A.J. knows how we feel about him and how much he means to this football team.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: A.J. Brown trade: Titans GM shoots down idea of moving Pro Bowl WR