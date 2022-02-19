Titans LB Bud Dupree turns himself in on misdemeanor after alleged altercation at Walgreens

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself in to police on Friday in Nashville after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a Walgreens last month, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

Dupree was cited on a misdemeanor assault charge, and reported for booking at the Davidson County courthouse. He was processed and quickly released, and is now set to return to court for a settlement hearing in April, per the report.

Dupree, 29, was apparently at a Nashville-area Walgreens on the night of Jan. 2 when some of the people he was with allegedly started arguing with an employee. The male employee was reportedly filming at the time, and Dupree allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone and started a “physical altercation.”

Dupree had left by the time police arrived at the store. The male employee, as well as a second employee, were both treated for cuts.

A Titans spokesman declined to comment to the Nashville Tennessean about the matter.

Dupree had 17 total tackles and one forced fumble last season with the Titans, his first in Tennessee after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He only appeared in 11 games last season while recovering from a torn ACL from last December and then dealing with an abdominal injury he sustained in Week 10. He just finished the first year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the team.