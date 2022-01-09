The Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans to clinch number one seed in AFC

PA Sport staff
·2 min read
In this article:
The Tennessee Titans secured the number one seed in the AFC with a hard-fought 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans.

The win took Tennessee’s record to 12-5 and ensured they will receive a bye next week and enjoy home-field advantage throughout the play-offs.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 23 of 32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns, the final score to Julio Jones effectively sealing the win after the Texans had threatened to come back from 21-0 behind.

The Green Bay Packers had already clinched the number one seed in the NFC and faced a Detroit Lions side knowing that a defeat could help secure the top draft pick for next season, but it was the Lions that came out 37-30 winners.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 14 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while replacement Jordan Love initially struggled before finding Josiah Deguara with a short pass that Deguara took 62 yards for a touchdown.

That gave the Packers a 30-27 lead but a D’Andre Swift touchdown run put the Lions in front and Love’s interception on the next drive set up a field goal for the home side in the final minute.

Detroit’s win means the top draft pick will go to the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14) despite their 26-11 win over the Indianapolis Colts, who now need results in the later games to go their way to make the play-offs.

Chris Boswell kicked a 36-yard field goal in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens which will secure a play-off place unless the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers play out a tie in the final game of the regular season.

The Cleveland Browns ended their season with a 21-16 win over AFC North winners the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants 22-7 and the Minnesota Vikings eased to a 31-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

