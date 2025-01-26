Tennessee Tech earns 89-85 OT win against UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer and added four free throws in the final 75 seconds of overtime to help Tennessee Tech earn an 89-85 win over UT Martin on Saturday.

JaJuan Nicholls led the Golden Eagles (10-11, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference) with 23 points and had seven rebounds. Ray Glasgow added 21 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Johnson shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the line to finish with 21 points.

The Skyhawks (9-12, 5-5) were led by Vladimer Salaridze, who posted 29 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Tarence Guinyard added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for UT Martin. Andrija Bukumirovic also had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play Thursday. Tennessee Tech visits Morehead State and UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press