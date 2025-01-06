Tennessee still No. 1 as Kansas tumbles in USA TODAY Sports men's college basketball poll

Tennessee forward Jahmai Mashack (15) dribbles the ball against Arkansas during their game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Tennessee now stands as the lone undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball. Unsurprisingly, the Volunteers will spend another week at No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

After handling Arkansas over the weekend, the Volunteers picked up 21 of 31 first-place votes this week to retain the top spot. Auburn once again checks in at No. 2, claiming the remaining 10 top votes. Iowa State holds at No. 3, with Duke also staying put at No. 4.

The shuffling begins at No. 5, where Alabama moves up a notch after handing new SEC member Oklahoma its first loss. Marquette jumps two places to No. 6. Kentucky climbs four spots to No. 7 after beating previously unscathed Florida in the game of the weekend on Saturday.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

The voters were kind to the Gators, who fall just three places to No. 8. Texas A&M is No. 9, and two-time defending champion Connecticut has worked its way back into the top 10.

The voters were not as kind to Kansas. The Jayhawks bounced back from a midweek loss to West Virginia by pounding Central Florida on the road but still drops five places to No. 12. Oklahoma and Oregon also slip out of the top 10, checking in at No. 16 and No. 17 respectively.

Illinois makes the biggest jump within the Top 25, gaining five positions to No. 15 after a successful trip to the Big Ten’s new Pacific Northwest enclave with defeat of Oregon and Washington.

West Virginia enters the rankings at No. 23 thanks to that victory against Kansas. No. 24 Michigan and No. 25 Utah State rejoin the poll. Cincinnati, Baylor and Maryland drop out this week.

