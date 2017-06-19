Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee to renew rivalry

(STATS) - Tennessee State and Middle Tennessee are renewing their rivalry in 2019 for the first time in 21 years, and the Tigers from the Ohio Valley Conference have aspirations of hosting the FBS member in the future.

Tennessee State announced Monday the Sept. 7, 2019, game at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

While most FBS-FCS matchups are held at the FBS school, Tennessee State plays the majority of its home games at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans. That could entice Middle Tennessee to pay a return visit.

"Hopefully we can continue to play Middle Tennessee again in the coming years," Tennessee State athletic director Teresa Phillips said. "We are discussing the possibility of bringing the game to Nissan Stadium in the near future."

The two schools last met in 1998 when Middle Tennessee was a member of the OVC. MT won 28-27 in Murfreesboro to take a 10-9 series lead.

Middle Tennessee rose to the FBS in 2000. The Blue Raiders play in Conference USA.