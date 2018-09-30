Tennessee State coach asks for prayers for Abercrombie

(STATS) - Tennessee State coach Rod Reed asked on Sunday for continued support and prayers for linebacker Christian Abercrombie, one day after the Tigers player underwent surgery for a serious head injury he suffered in a game at Vanderbilt.

Abercrombie was injured on a play during the second quarter and after complaining of a headache on the sideline, he collapsed and was unresponsive. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Reed, appearing Sunday morning on the "The Rod Reed Show" on WNSR in Nashville, said he was part of a large contingent of people from both universities to visit with Abercrombie's family at the hospital Saturday night.

"Right now, not much has changed. He's still very critical condition," Reed said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family."

The university athletic department released a statement Sunday night. Staci Abercrombie, Christion's mother, said, "Christion is resting. He's fighting. We're trusting God and please continue to pray."

Abercrombie, an Atlanta native, is in his first season with Tennessee State as a transfer from Illinois.

In the crosstown game, Tennessee State fell to Vanderbilt 31-27. Players from both teams gathered together afterward to pray for Abercrombie.