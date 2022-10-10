Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough arrested on felony assault charge after Sunday incident

Tennessee starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a man at his apartment complex, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel .

McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday afternoon, per the report. His status with the team is unclear.

“We learned of it really late,” Volunteers coach Josh Huepel said Monday, via the News Sentinel. “When we gather more information, I’ll have [an update] for you.”

Police said they responded to an apartment complex near Tennessee’s campus around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. A man that lives in that apartment complex said he was drinking with friends there when he briefly left to retrieve something from a car. When he returned, he said he accidentally entered the wrong building and ended up entering an apartment where McCollough was by mistake.

Once the man realized the error, per the report, he said he apologized to McCollough and quickly left. That’s when the man said McCollough pursued him and became aggressive. The man said he apologized again and told McCollough that he “didn’t have to be an [expletive] about it.”

McCollough then allegedly punched the man in the face, knocking him backward down stairs and knocking him unconscious. Police said they found the man with a bloody, swollen mouth and missing teeth.

McCollough had left when police arrived, per the report, and officials then spoke with his girlfriend at the complex. She called him back to the scene, and he reportedly arrived with a bloody bandage on his right hand.

McCollough didn’t answer any questions and was then arrested, per the report.

The 21-year-old had seven total tackles in Tennessee’s 40-13 win over LSU on Saturday. He has 23 tackles so far this season, the fourth-most on the team.

No. 6 Tennessee will host No. 3 Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

McCollough is the third Tennessee player to be arrested so far this season. Offensive lineman Savion Herring was dismissed from the program last month after he was charged with domestic assault, and linebacker William Monahan was arrested on domestic assault charges in August and then dismissed from the team.