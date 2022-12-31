Tennessee routs Clemson in 89th Orange Bowl as hometown Hurricanes rebuild from 5-7 season | Opinion

Greg Cote
·5 min read

The idea for the Orange Bowl game arose in the 1930s as a way for Miami to dig out from under the Great Depression and sell itself as a wondrous magnet for tourism. Politicos of the time floated names like “Fiesta of the American Tropics” and “Festival of the Palms” in the hope an annual college football game could draw eyeballs to a place where it was (relatively speaking) beach-weather warm even in the dead of winter.

The historic bowl game that began as a desperate shout-out to tourists -- its purpose more recently and rather cruelly has been as an annual reminder how far the hometown Miami Hurricanes have fallen as they try to dig out from under two decades of irrelevance in the hunt for a long-elusive sixth national championship.

In any case it’s fair to say the Orange Bowl idea sort of caught on.

Friday night was the 89th edition of the OB and it was the Orangest Bowl ever as the No. 6-ranked Tennessee Vols and No. 7 Clemson Tigers, both with shades of orange as their main color, met on a balmy 74-degrees night begging short sleeves.

Only the Rose Bowl has been around longer. So if that’s the granddaddy of them all, does that make the Orange the slightly younger, hipper other granddad?

Tennessee won, 31-14, by the way.

Vols fans dominated in the crowd of 63,912.

The Tigers dominated in time of possession and total yards.

Only the score mattered.

The result didn’t carry many stakes or much weight outside of Knoxville and parts of South Carolina, of course. For both teams and their fans this was a consolation prize for coming close to but falling short of the four-team College Football Playoff, which stages its semifinal games on Saturday.

South Carolina beat both teams this season to deny them their CFP shot, and a Gamecocks fan with money to burn was kind enough to say so in a banner pulled over Hard Rock Stadium by a small plane before the game.

If it was a consolation night for the two teams, it wasn’t much more for the host city, alas.

Miami’s Hurricanes, who play in the same stadium, are coming off a hugely disappointing and bowl-less 5-7 first season under coach Mario Cristobal. Miami played in the 2017 OB and lost but it was an anomaly. The Canes have not won a big-four bowl since 2003, and since 2007 UM has gone 1-10 in bowl games.

Watching better teams play in UM’s own home stadium and own backyard in the OB, let alone one of them being from the Canes’ own Atlantic Coast Conference, is not the kind of toast to the new year the locals might find ideal.

The good news for Miami? Friday night looked a lot like Clemson’s long ruin of dominance in the ACC may be ebbing.

The night was a celebration in at least one other way, too.

One year ago we were still in the grip of COVID-19. The day of the game there were 75,962 new cases reported in Florida, more people than attended that night’s OB. There was still controversy whether full stadiums at sporting events were OK, or reckless.

One year ago five bowl games were canceled due to COVID, and others were affected. Recall that a virus outbreak within the Hurricanes forced UM to withdraw from the Sun Bowl just a few days before it was to kick off in El Paso, Texas.

One year later, there are hardly any such concerns.

From a football standpoint, though, we are spoiled down here where the appreciation should be.

The Orange Bowl game has decided the national champion 20 times -- including three of UM’s five national titles. Now the OB is in the CFP rotation. Miami has hosted playoff semifinal games in 2015, 2018, last year (Georgia whomping Michigan) and will again next in 2024.

The CFP will expand from four playoff teams to 12 in ‘24, with the OB a good bet to stay in the mix but perhaps with an expanded roster of bowl games vying for choice semifinal games let alone the national championship.

So an “off year” Orange Bowl such as Tennessee-Clemson is just that in between CFP dates, although this was better than some. Like Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State, just to use a totally random recent example not to be taken personally.

(Quick aside. You know how they say you learn something new every day? It’s true. Friday night, I learned Tennessee has a receiver who answers to the name “Squirrel,” Squirrel White. Also, I learned how annoying it can be to hear the song “Rocky Top“ played over and over again.)

The game itself was refreshingly low-scoring Friday. (Three missed field goals didn’t hurt.) Clemson was a small favorite going in but Tennessee led, 7-0, for a good bit on Bru McCoy’s 16-yard first-quarter scoring toss from Joe Milton. The Vols were up 14-3 at the break.

Tennessee was up 21-6 as the third quarter ended after a 14-yard TD pass to ... Squirrel! Clemson got within seven on Cade Klubnik’s 4-yard scoring run and then a two-point conversion. But the Vols put it away on game MVP Milton’s third TD throw, a 46-yarder to a glaringly open Ramel Keyton.

Let history note a group called Fitz and the Tantrums performed at halftime.

Upside: Their playlist did not include “Rocky Top.”

Heard that plenty enough on a night that belonged to Tennessee.

Latest Stories

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it safe. Don't screw things up for a defense that — when right — is one of the better ones in the league. The next step in Pickett's evolution began with 2:55 to go in the game on Christmas Eve against Las

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Bedard's seven points helps Canada get back on track at world juniors

    HALIFAX — Canada needed a response after a miserable 48 hours. Connor Bedard — as he's done so often in his young career — delivered with lethal precision. The 17-year-old phenom had a hat trick and four assists Wednesday as the host county got back on track at the world junior hockey championship with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany. "Unbelievable game," Canadian captain Shane Wright said. "Pretty crazy what he's doing out there. Special night." It certainly was. Bedard's seven-point perf

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery Tuesday, interim coach Steve Wilks said. Wilks said it has yet to be determined if Horn will be able to play with a club on his arm or if he is done for the remainde

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit