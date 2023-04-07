Tennessee Republicans expel two Democratic legislators over Capitol guns protest role

Gloria Johnson, who survived the expulsion motions, and expelled Justin Jones, centre, and Justin Pearson leave the Tennessee State Capitol after a vote at the Tennessee House of Representatives - Cheney Orr/Reuters

The Tennessee House of Representatives has expelled two Democratic representatives in retaliation by the Republican supermajority after they joined a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in the state capital, Nashville.

The votes on Thursday in Nashville over the trio's breaking of house rules of conduct drew accusations of racism, with lawmakers ousting Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who are both black, while Gloria Johnson, who is white, survived the vote on her expulsion. The Republican leadership denied that race was a factor, however.

A two-thirds majority is needed for an expulsion motion to pass.

Representatives Justin Pearson, Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones hold hands as they walk in the State house before the expulsions votes - Reuters

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican who voted to expel all three, denied that race was at play and said Ms Johnson’s arguments might have swayed other members.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the expulsion of Ms Johnson. She said later: “It might have to do with the colour of my skin.”

Mr Jones, Mr Pearson and Ms Johnson joined in protesting last week as hundreds of demonstrators packed the state Capitol to call for passage of gun-control measures. As the protesters filled galleries, the three approached the front of the house chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant. The three representatives in the expulsions motions acknowledged that they had broken the house’s rules of conduct.

The protest followed the shootings at the Covenant School, a private Christian school where seven people were killed, including three children.

State troopers block the stairwell leading to the legislative chambers as the votes near - George Walker IV/AP

Expulsion is a move the chamber has used only a handful times since the US Civil War. Most state legislatures have the power to expel members, but it is generally reserved as a punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct, not used as a weapon against political opponents, the Associated Press reported.

The house has a Republican supermajority with 75 Republicans and 23 Democrats.

President Joe Biden criticised the expulsions. “Three kids and three officials gunned down in yet another mass shooting. And what are GOP [Republican] officials focused on? Punishing lawmakers who joined thousands of peaceful protesters calling for action. It’s shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent,” Mr Biden tweeted.

Story continues

The ousted Mr Pearson told reporters later: “We are losing our democracy. This is not normal. This is not OK."

He said the three representatives "broke a house rule because we’re fighting for kids who are dying from gun violence and people in our communities who want to see an end to the proliferation of weaponry in our communities”.

Republican representative Gino Bulso said the three Democratic representatives “effectively conducted a mutiny".

“The gentleman shows no remorse," Mr Bulso said of Mr Jones. "He does not even recognise that what he did was wrong. So not to expel him would simply invite him and his colleagues to engage in mutiny on the house floor.”

The Tennessee house floor on Thursday - Reuters

The two expelled politicians may not be gone for long, the AP reported. County commissions in their districts get to pick replacements to serve until a special election can be scheduled, and they also would be eligible to run in the special election.

Under the Tennessee constitution, lawmakers cannot be expelled for the same offence twice.

Legislators can be expelled under the Tennessee constitution as long as two-thirds of their chamber votes for the expulsion. The first vote, on Mr Jones, was 72-25. Ms Johnson's position survived by a single vote, 65-30. Mr Pearson was expelled 69-26.

Ms Johnson, a retired teacher, said her concern about school shootings was personal, recalling a day in 2008 when students came running toward her out of a cafeteria because a student had just been shot and killed.

“The trauma on those faces, you will never, ever forget. I don’t want to forget it,” she said.

Thousands of people flocked to the Capitol to support Mr Jones, Mr Pearson and Ms Johnson on Thursday, cheering and chanting outside the House chamber loudly enough to drown out the proceedings.

The three held hands as they walked onto the floor, and Mr Pearson raised a fist during the pledge of allegiance.

Offered a chance to defend himself before the vote, Mr Jones said the Republicans had responded to the shooting with a different kind of attack. “We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy,” he said.

Justin Pearson waves to his supporters in the gallery as he delivers his final remarks on the floor of the house - AP

In late March, armed shooter Audrey Hale, who was born a female but identified as a male, killed three students and three adults at Covenant School, where Hale had been a student, before being killed by police.

In 2019, lawmakers faced pressure to expel former Republican representative David Byrd over accusations of sexual misconduct dating to when he was a high school basketball coach three decades earlier. Republicans declined to take action, pointing out that he was reelected as the allegations surfaced. Byrd retired last year.

Last year. the state Senate expelled Democrat Katrina Robinson after she was convicted of using about $3,400 in federal grant money on wedding expenses instead of her nursing school.

Before that, state lawmakers last ousted a house member in 2016 when the chamber voted 70-2 to remove Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham over allegations of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women during his four years in office.