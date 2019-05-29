Tennessee LB Darrin Kirkland medically retires

Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. is medically retiring from the team. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The knee injury that caused Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland to miss spring practice is also causing his medical retirement from football.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Tuesday that Kirkland won’t be able to play in 2019. Kirkland played in 12 games in 2018 in what looks to be the final season of an injury-plagued career with the Volunteers.

“He has exhausted everything that he can to try to get himself back to where he can physically play,” Pruitt told the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “We all get to this point in time. At some point, they either tell us we’re not good enough anymore, or our body tells us it’s time to stop. Darrin feels like it’s time for him to move on.”

Kirkland was a four-star recruit in 2015

Kirkland was the team’s fifth-leading tackler in 2018 with 51 tackles and also had an interception. He said he was transferring in May of 2018 but didn’t go through with the move. Had he transferred, he would have been a grad transfer with two years of eligibility at his new school.

Kirkland medically redshirted in 2017 after suffering a torn meniscus and also missed time in 2016 because of a high ankle sprain. He was a four-star recruit in Tennessee’s 2015 recruiting class and the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana that season. That recruiting class was ranked No. 5 in the country by Rivals and included five-stars Alvin Kamara and Kahlil McKenzie and four-star recruits Quinten Dormady and Quarte Sapp.

