Tennessee Lawmaker Praises Hitler’s Work Ethic In Speech About Homeless People

A TennesseeRepublican wants the state’s unhoused population to draw inspiration from Adolf Hitler. No, seriously.

While debating a bill on Wednesday that would criminalize homeless camps on public property in the state, State. Sen. Frank Niceley (R) decided to share with the chamber “a little history lesson on homelessness.”

That lesson: Hitler was homeless for a spell, too, but by golly, then he pulled himself up by his bootstraps and “went on to lead a life that got him in the history books.”

This is the sort of clip that needs to be watched to be believed:

TN Senator says Hitler made something of himself after being homeless & you can too. I’m going to have to apologize to the universe for this guy. Hey @MeidasTouch not a single day passes without TN GOP embarrassing the hell out of our state.😬 @meiselasb@meidasjordy@BMeiselaspic.twitter.com/SrNyGsS86B — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 14, 2022

And here’s the full quote:

I wanna give you a little history lesson on homelessness. In 1910, Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory and his body language and how to connect with the masses. And then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books. So, a lot of these people it’s not a dead end. They can come out of these homeless camps and have a productive life, or in Hitler’s case a very unproductive life. I support this bill.

The bill passed 22 to 10 and is now headed to Governor Bill Lee (R) for his signature.



Prior to Wednesday’s history lesson, Sen. Niceley was known for opposing making cockfighting a felony in the state because it’s a “cultural tradition.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

