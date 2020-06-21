Tennessee’s Largest Newspaper Runs Ad Claiming “Islam” Will Nuke Nashville In July

Click here to read the full article.

The Tennessean, the largest newspaper in that US state, is under fire for publishing an anti-Muslim ad in its Sunday print edition, claiming that “Islam” would detonate a nuclear bomb in the city of Nashville on July 18.

The full-page ad was paid for a Christian organization that some called a doomsday cult in reports. The ad featured a banner at the top that melded images of President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and burning American flags.

The ad-buyer, the Ministry of Future For America, claimed that Islam is going to blow up Nashville on July 18 based on “Bible prophecy.” It referred to Trump as the “final president of the USA.”

Michael A. Anastasi, vice president and editor of The Tennessean, said in the newspaper that what happened was a “breakdown in the normal processes.”

“The ad is horrific and is utterly indefensible in all circumstances. It is wrong, period, and should have never been published,” Anastasi said. “It has hurt members of our community and our own employees and that saddens me beyond belief. It is inconsistent with everything The Tennessean as an institution stands and has stood for.”

Twitters users slammed The Tennessean for printing the Islamophobic ad.

“I feel really bad for the [The Tennessean] reporters working their asses off through a pandemic and furloughs only to see their work printed next to this garbage,” a reporter for News 4 Nashville said. “They deserve better.”

This morning, the Nashville @Tennessean — the largest newspaper in the state — published a full-page ad from a far-right client warning “Islam is going to detonate a nuclear device in Nashville, Tennessee.” It’s accompanied by photos of Donald Trump and Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/9vvUbteSIh — Alex Martin Smith (@asmiff) June 21, 2020





